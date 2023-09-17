_ND50609.JPEG

Garces sophomore quarterback Gunter Golla looks to make a pass in Saturday's game against Porterville-Monache at Strathmore High.

 Photo courtesy of George Ayonayon

Sophomore quarterback Gunter Golla threw for a school-record 407 yards and six touchdowns to lead Garces to a 47-13 win over Porterville-Monache on Saturday night.

Golla broke an 11-year record in passing yards previously held by Cruise Adams in 2012. His record of six touchdown passes broke a tie of five between Adams and Jake Pavletich in 2013.

