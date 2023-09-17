Sophomore quarterback Gunter Golla threw for a school-record 407 yards and six touchdowns to lead Garces to a 47-13 win over Porterville-Monache on Saturday night.
Golla broke an 11-year record in passing yards previously held by Cruise Adams in 2012. His record of six touchdown passes broke a tie of five between Adams and Jake Pavletich in 2013.
Golla was efficient early and often for Garces (2-3), completing a 48-yard touchdown pass to Ian Harrison on the fourth play of the game.
He completed touchdown passes to four different players with Jack Froehlich as his main target with nine catches for 177 yards, which is nine yards short of the school record set by Jeremy Roberts in 1994.
Freshman Bryce Hanson had a touchdown catch of 17 yards, while junior Logan Slaton’s lone catch went for 61 yards and touchdown.