Well, high school football season is finally upon us, with a full slate of games scheduled for Friday night in stadiums and fields throughout Kern County and beyond.
And, as the teams take their first steps in a quest for Central Section supremacy, it’s fitting that perhaps the best local game is called the Mission Bowl, featuring the area’s two parochial high schools, Bakersfield Christian and Garces.
Because there's no doubt, these teams are on a mission.
With the addition of former Bakersfield High coach Paul Golla, the Rams have high expectations this season.
“We’re excited, we really are,” said Golla earlier this month at a preseason practice. “Our expectations are very high. We have the nucleus to be a great football team, but good is the enemy of great. We have to focus on the now and not think ahead. We gotta think about today.”
With an offense featuring three-year starting quarterback Joseph Campbell, a mammoth offensive line and several key skill positions players, Golla appears to have plenty to work with this season.
At least on paper.
The Rams will be put to the test Friday night when they travel across town to “The Nest,” otherwise known as Eagles Field.
“It’s always fun to compete,” said Golla, who led Bakersfield to five Central Section titles and a state championship in 14 seasons before moving to Garces during the offseason. “You get the adrenaline, the butterflies and that’s always exciting, and the kids will have the same thing. And you’re playing against a rival. I’ve coached for a long time and I’ve never had so many people come up and say, ‘Hey man, big game.’ So it’s a true rivalry and it’s fun. It should be a great atmosphere.”
BCHS coach Darren Carr, who was an assistant coach under Golla for seven seasons before coming to the Eagles in 2015, is excited to get the season started.
“This is like pre-Christmas for football coaches and football players,” said Carr, who has led BCHS to two straight victories against Garces, including a 27-24 victory last year at Tobias Field. “These guys have been hitting each other for the past month and a half and going to camps and competing against guys, but not really being able to hit other people. This is fun for our guys. We have a physical football team who likes to play ball and we’re just happy to hit somebody else in another jersey.”
The Eagles are led by Stanford-commit Ben Yurosek, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end who doubles as a defensive end where he’s part of a strong defensive front that includes senior linemen Dylan Parcher and Carter Lynch.
“We have a lot of returners, a lot of seniors, guys that have done some good things in the past. Our front six is one of our better units on our team. They all like each other, they all hang out, they all like to see each other succeed.
“For us, it’s just taking care of our business. Just taking care of what we have to take care of. It’s kind of a cliche, but it’s really what we preach over here. It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing. Just be the best version of ourselves on Friday night.”
Other key Friday night games:
Bakersfield at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
The Coyotes figure to be a monumental test for the Drillers and Michael Stewart, who makes his head coaching debut for BHS. Calabasas, a Southern Section Division II semifinalist last year, is ranked No. 11 in the CalHi Sports preseason poll — and for good reason. Senior quarterback Jaden Casey threw for 3,161 yards and 38 TDs last season, and he has two big-time targets to throw to in LSU-commit Jermaine Burton and 6-foot-6 Johnny Wilson. The two combined for more than 80 catches, 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns last year. The Drillers counter with plenty of talent themselves, including Nevada-commit Isaac Jernagin and explosive running back Wesley Wilson.
North at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
The Stars are looking to get off to a faster start this season, after starting 0-3 last year, against one of its rival schools from the north end of the city. North’s early-season troubles started with a 28-14 loss to the Golden Hawks in the season opener last year. The Stars recovered to win seven of their next eight games en route to a share of the Southeast Yosemite League title for the second year in a row, but fifth-year North coach Norm Brown would prefer not to wait until Week 4 to get things started this season. The game marks the debut of first-year Centennial head coach Richard Starrett, who spent the last eight years as an assistant in Waco and Katy, Texas.
Independence at South, 7:30 p.m.
The Falcons defeated the Rebels 53-49 last year, with the teams combining for 938 yards in total offense and 14 touchdowns. But both teams have lost most of the offensive firepower to graduation, which means several untested players will be playing heavy minutes at the skill positions Friday night. The one exception, the Rebels have senior running back Daniel Lomax, the top returning rusher from the Southeast Yosemite League, who rushed for 862 yards and 12 scores last season.
Chavez at Delano, 7:30 p.m.
Non-league rivalries in the northern end of the county don’t get much bigger than this one. Chavez expects to be much improved from last year’s 3-8 team. But can the Titans compete with the likes of Wasco, Shafter and defending D-V champion Kennedy? That questions will be answered in several weeks when they meet in South Sequoia League play. But a victory over the Tigers and first-year coach J.D. Thompson would be a good start.
