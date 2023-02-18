 Skip to main content
Golden Valley wins Masters girls wrestling title

imagejpeg-0.jpg

The Golden Valley girls wrestling team celebrates after winning the Central Section Masters championship for the second time in school history.

 Submitted photo

It’s been quite a run for the Golden Valley girls wrestling team.

On the heels of winning the South Yosemite Horizon League title, the Bulldogs won six individual titles at the SYC championships and followed that with an Area II title on their home floor last weekend.

