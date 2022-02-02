Golden Valley tops Ridgeview, moves into tie atop SYL in boys soccer

Plenty has changed since Golden Valley and Ridgeview met on the pitch three weeks ago, and as a result, the teams are tied atop the South Yosemite League boys soccer standings.
A combination of a depleted Wolf Pack squad, coupled with an inspired performance by the Bulldogs, allowed host Golden Valley to even the season series with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night.
“It’s hugely important,” said Bulldogs assistant Marshall Garcia. “It’s a home game. We lost the previous game against them. We needed to win this to be co-champs with them. And we knew it was a win or lose situation. So we decided to put the pressure on them, try to get early goals and play with all the heart that we had.”
Golden Valley (12-4-1), which lost 3-1 at Ridgeview (13-4-2) on Jan. 6, is now tied with the Wolf Pack at 6-1 in SYL play, two games ahead of Independence with three games to play.
Ridgeview senior Luis Manzo scored all three goals in the previous matchup, but with three Wolf Pack players ruled ineligible due to grades and junior captain Luis Gil Maravilla recovering from a non-COVID illness, the Bulldogs that controlled the offensive tempo on Tuesday
Junior forward Justin Torres had his hand in both goals for Golden Valley. After the Bulldogs survived an early barrage from Ridgeview, Kevin Vargas intercepted a pass and dropped the ball off to Torres, whose crossing pass was tapped into the goal by Jessi Ibarra just 12 minutes into the match.
“It was huge; it was essential,” said Garcia of the early goal. “It put the pressure on them, it gave us the momentum, it kind of eased our minds a little bit, and from that point on, we knew we could win it.”
Torres later gave his team some breathing room with a goal midway through the second half.
Playing a man down after senior defender Pablo Cardenas was issued two yellow cards following a collision just outside the penalty box, Golden Valley made a few adjustments, and continued to keep the pressure on Ridgeview.
“I had confidence that we could have scored goals,” Ridgeview coach Phil Collignon said. “We came out and started the game great. They scored a goal and we didn’t really respond well to that. We could have done some damage early on, and then they got that goal, and then we just kind of sunk.”
Torres’ goal came off a deflected cross attempt by Isaac Gomez that bounced in front of the Wolf Pack keeper. Torres beat him to the ball and lofted the ball into the net for a 2-0 advantage.
“They just made it really hard,” Collignon said. “Justin played outstanding. He’s a nightmare and we just struggled to pick him up when he was dropping in a little deep. They played really well, really organized. Their outside backs were really strong. They shut our wingers down.
“We lost three of our best players to grades and injuries yesterday, so it hurts. But outside of them, we did a million things wrong. They made it really, really hard for us. They played excellent today. They played better than us and they deserve to win.”
With league play wrapping up next week and the postseason on the horizon, both coaches said they are gearing up for a late-season run.
“We pulled up a couple of JV kids, they could have really helped us tonight,” Collignon said. “They’ll start tomorrow, but we just have to figure it out. We’ve had a ton of wins this year, so … We have a huge game against Garces on Monday. We have West on Thursday, and we’ll take the rest of the week to get really prepared and get those new guys into those roles and those rhythms that we were missing tonight.”
Golden Valley is looking to build off Tuesday’s performance.
“It’s great for our confidence,” Garcia said. “We’ve had our ups and downs this season. Play well, play bad … got second-place in two tournaments, but now we’re just focused on making the playoffs and doing the best that we can. And we’re probably going to see these guys again because they’re a great team. Phil’s a good coach, they have great players, and we know that when we see them again, if we do, it’s going to be another great battle.”