Three weeks after Golden Valley’s originally scheduled game at East High, the Bulldogs wasted little making the most of the extra preparation.
Dominick Thompson took his team’s opening possession 70 yards for a touchdown, scored on another long run on Golden Valley’s next drive and closed the first half with an interception in the end zone as the Bulldogs rolled to a 35-0 victory over the Blades.
The planned Week 2 meeting between the two teams on Aug. 24 was met with tragedy when Golden Valley’s bus was involved in a fatal head-on collision en route to East High. Everyone in the Bulldogs’ bus escaped serious injury, but the game was postponed and replayed during a previously scheduled bye week.
Thompson finished with 164 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. His 47-yard scoring run gave Golden Valley (2-2) a 14-0 lead with 2:54 left in the first quarter.
The lead ballooned to 21-0 when Bulldogs quarterback Nate Abbott’s shovel pass to David Landa resulted in a four-yard TD with 4:33 left in the first half.
East responded with its best drive of the night, moving the ball to the Golden Valley 13 late in the half. But Thompson intercepted a pass from East quarterback Esiah Santiago with 10 seconds left before halftime.
Golden Valley picked up where it left off in the second half, scoring two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Yacir Zendejas scored on a 8-yard run to cap an 8-play, 58-yard drive on the Bulldogs opening possession of the third quarter. Zendejas finished with 46 yards rushing on three carries.
Abbott then scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 35-0 with 1:49 left in the third quarter. The game was played with a running clock in the fourth quarter. Abbott had 67 yards on 10 carries.
East’s Lorenzo Patino led the Blades’ offense with 99 yards rushing on 21 carries. He also had three catches for 49 yards. Randy Lenior added 42 yards rushing on six carries.