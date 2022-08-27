Golden Valley rolls past East, 28-7

With 8:49 left in the first half last week, Golden Valley led Fresno-Sunnyside by 13 points, but things derailed in a hurry thereafter.
The Bulldogs gave up 42 straight points and wound up losing 50-27.
On Friday, Golden Valley built a similar lead against visiting East High, and this time made it stick.
Nick Abbott had 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard scoring catch to cap his team’s scoring late in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs cruised to a 28-7 victory over the Blades in a non-league home game.
“It was a big one, and one that we needed ASAP, so I’m glad we got it,” said Cain of his team’s response to last week’s loss. “
Golden Valley (1-1) forced East to punt on each of its first three possessions and capitalized by scoring three straight touchdowns to build a 21-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
Emelio Arjon opened the scoring with a 1-yard run midway through the second quarter, and following a three-and-out by the Blades (0-2), the Bulldogs moved the ball 76 yards on eighth plays, capped by a 15-yard scoring pass from Rafael Valderama to Abbott as Golden Valley took a 13-0 lead into the half.
After forcing the Blades to punt again, Tyjon Jones took the return 52 yards to the East 22. Five plays later, Adrian Arjon scored on a nine-yard TD run off a double handoff. Valderama threw to Abbott to convert the two-point conversion to make it 21-0.
Valderama and Abbott hooked up again, this time after the Blades fumbled at the Bulldogs’ 23, putting the game out of reach with 1:31 left in the third quarter. Valderama finished 9 of 14 for 151 yards and two touchdowns on the day.
“We always try to get to a point where we can get control of the game early, let’s build some confidence,” Cain said. “It’s in our gameplan, with plays we’re comfortable with so we can execute great and give our boys the belief that we can do what we want to do, and once we have that confidence, we feel we can compete with anybody.”
The Golden Valley defense was equally as impressive, forcing three turnovers, including two fumbles with the Blades driving to the nine and 11 yard line in the second half. Arturo Rangel had an interception, and Nate Abbot and Adrian Arjon each recovered a fumble.
“As a coaching staff, we kind of broke ourselves down this summer and asked, ‘what can we do better?’” Cain said. “And so with this group right here, we spent a lot of time on the basics, and making sure we do the little things right. (Last week) we left a lot to be desired on the football field as far as tackling. But we didn;t have a problem hitting the reset button this week and we focused on that.”
It was a rough night for East, which had three players leave the game with concussion symptoms, including senior quarterback Matthew Moore. Moore was 7 of 15 passing for 45 yards before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter.
“We just have to go back to work and figure out Templeton,” said East coach Bibi Carrasco of next week’s opponent. “We’re just not getting better at the things we need to get better at, but trust me, we’re going to be fine. These first six weeks, we just have to figure out … us. And right now, we just have to get better at what we do … it was just mistakes. So were just going to clean it up and we’ll be fine.”
His replacement, junior Leandro Navarro scored his team’s only touchdown, on a hard-fought 1-yard run with 5 minutes to play.
Joshua Rodriguez was the team’s most effective runner, rushing for 62 yards on 12 carries, but he also fumbled inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line.