It’s been quite a week for the Golden Valley football team.
Just seven days after suffering through a tragic bus accident that claimed the life of a motorist, forcing the cancellation of their game at East High and leaving the Bulldog players understandably shaken, the team took the field for an emotional matchup with neighborhood rival South High on Thursday.
To make things even more challenging, Golden Valley had to play without starting quarterback Giovanni Chavez, who left the team on Monday.
But the Bulldogs dug deep. Senior Nate Abbott rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start under center and Golden Valley survived a late Spartans’ challenge to post a 28-20 victory in its home opener.
“It’s football and I love football,” said Abbott, of playing his first game at quarterback. “I play the game and wherever I play I just try to play my hardest.”
The game was a see-saw battle, with each team exchanging big plays in the second half, before Golden Valley (1-1) finally held on.
“It was obviously a bad event and it was sad, but I feel as a team we came together and it made us more of a family,” said Abbott of playing after an emotional week of events. “We came out here and showed how much of a family we are by winning.”
Needing a touchdown and a conversion in the final minute, South (1-2) had a first down at the Bulldog 30. But Dennis Biakuse registered the first of two straight sacks and the Spartans’ drive stalled with a pair of incomplete passes as time expired.
“The goal was always just to come in and get a win,” Golden Valley linebacker/fullback Emilio Arjon said. “We knew it was going to be hard coming off the incident that happened before the East game … I feel like our defense stepped up bigtime in the fourth quarter, getting clutch stops. There were a lot of people stepping up.”
The final drive was set up following a 37-yard touchdown run by Bulldog senior Dominick Thompson that gave his team an eight-point lead with 1:28 to play.
It was the culmination of a big night for Thompson, who finished with a game-high 147 yards rushing on 13 carries. He also set up his team’s first score with an interception of a Jacob Cisneros pass on the opening play from scrimmage and returned it to the South 29.
“Coming into this week, I was ready,” Thompson said. “The whole last weekend it was a lot of mental preparation, just chilling with my guys, you know we went through a lot. We all reconciled with each other, we all came together as a group and just stuck it out together. We showed that on the field.”
Thompson moved the ball to the 11 with three rushes and Abbott took it the rest of the way, scoring on a 3-yard run to give Golden Valley a 7-0 just 2:33 into the game.
After both defenses settled in, Abbott added to the lead with a 1-yard plunge to cap a five-play, 40-yard drive, a short field thanks to a bad snap and short punt, to make it 14-0.
South finally got on the board just before the half thanks to a steady dose of James Webster. Webster accounted for 61 yards to set up a 9-yard scoring pass by Cisneros to Antwuan Jones.
The conversion failed, leaving the score at 14-6, but the Spartans made up for it on their opening possession of the third quarter, with Cisneros connecting with Webster for a 29-yard scoring pass. Julius Robles ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14 with 6:26 left in the quarter.
But just as it did all night, Golden Valley responded with an 11-play, 70 yard drive, capped by a 37-yard touchdown by Abbott that gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
“It took a lot (to prepare for this week), honestly,” Thompson said. “It weighed on us a lot mentally. Emotionally it was a really traumatic experience, and it reflected on us. In the first half we were a little rocky, but we picked up. Nat Abbott stepped up … he really stepped up to the plate and led us to a great Golden Valley win.”
South had its share of chances to win the game, but mistakes on special teams and 125 yards in penalties interrupted the Spartans’ momentum all night.
The Spartans looked primed to tie the game early in the fourth quarter when James Webster sprinted 61 yards through the Golden Valley defense for a touchdown.
But a high snap forced a desperation pass for a conversion that missed its mark, leaving South still trailing 21-20.
With Golden Valley moving the ball and looking to run out the clock, the Spartans recovered a Bulldog fumble. But South was hurt by two personal foul penalties and the Golden Valley secondary provided solid coverage to eventually force the Spartans to turn the ball over on downs with 2:34 to play.
“With what our boys were facing, with last week and coming in here this week and facing all these changes, I couldn’t be prouder of the boys,” Golden Valley coach James Cain said. “We didn’t complete a single pass tonight, and to be in a game that you pulled it off and won … holy smokes. I’m proud of my guys. We’ll enjoy this tonight and as coaches we’ll be back on the drawing board trying to figure out how to be better.”