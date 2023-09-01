South vs Golden Valley football

The Golden Valley defense led by Adrian Coleman (77) tackles South High quarterback Jacob Cisneros during Thursday night's game.

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

It’s been quite a week for the Golden Valley football team.

Just seven days after suffering through a tragic bus accident that claimed the life of a motorist, forcing the cancellation of their game at East High and leaving the Bulldog players understandably shaken, the team took the field for an emotional matchup with neighborhood rival South High on Thursday.

