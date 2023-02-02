Golden Valley, Highland dominate the SYC Wrestling Championships

Highland and Golden Valley each had six individual champions to highlight the South Yosemite Conference Wrestling Championships at Centennial High on Wednesday night.
The Scots dominated the girls action, winning five of the 14 matches, and added a sixth victory when senior Adrian Juarez defeated Silas Orozco of Stockdale in the 152-pound boys final.
Highland’s Monee Cordero got things started with a win in the girls 101 final, with Elisa Velasco Garcia (121), Vanessa Alvarado (126), Alessandra Alvarado (150) and Briana Alvarado (235) winning personalized guitars provided by the Kern High School District.
The Bulldogs used a more balanced performance, winning three each in the boys and girls matchups.
Ce Ariah Sands (131), Nayela Nunez (143) and Naomi Roby (189) each won in the girls finals, with Isaias Carranza (126), Arnulfo Leon (138) and Ramon Cendejas (170) winning in boys action. Cendejas was unopposed.
The tournament, sponsored by the KHSD, is designed to match-up the winners of the four SYC leagues, although several of the area’s top wrestlers chose not to compete, opting to focus on the Area/Divisionals, Masters and CIF State Championships scheduled the next three weeks.
South Yosemite Conference Wrestling Championships
101: Monee Cordero, Highland d. Celia Esquivel, Tehachapi.
106: Aliyah Garcia, Ridgeview d. Shaanti Rodriguez, East.
111: Fabiola Castro, Ridgeview d. Trinity Sanchez, Centennial.
116: Celiah Robles, Liberty d. Barely Rodas, Golden Valley.
121: Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland d. Vanessa Fakrogha, Liberty.
126: Vanessa Alvarado, Highland d. Ruby Ortega, Centennial.
131: Ce Ariah Sands, Golden Valley d. Kaydence Boyd, Garces.
137: Isabella Maldonado, Foothill d. Rachel Ramos, Highland.
143: Nayela Nunez, Golden Valley d. Autumn Joven, East.
150: Alessandra Alvarado, Highland d. Jocelyn Byers, Centennial.
160: Johanna Liberal, Centennial d. Alexa Gomez, West.
170: Julissa Perez, Mira Monte d. Alondra Martinez, West.
189: Naomi Roby, Golden Valley d. Jianna Chavez, Ridgeview
235: Briana Alvarado, Highland d. Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley.
106: Levi Mazzei, Frontier d. Santa Ugues, Arvin.
113: Moises Garzaro, Foothill d. Joseph Gonzales, South.
120: Andon Beldo, Centennial d. Alexander Marquez, Foothill.
126: Isaias Carranza, Golden Valley d. Cody Smith, North.
132: Takrib Aishaif, Arvin, forfeit victory.
138: Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley d. Shave Rebpsher-Trinh, Stockdale.
152: Adrian Juarez, Highland d. Silas Orozco, Stockdale.
160: Lorenzo Patino, East d. Isaiah Hernandez, Foothill.
170: Ramon Cendejas, Golden Valley, forfeit victory.
182: Brock Rios, Frontier d. Xavier Gonzalez, Arvin.
195: Gabriel Marquez, Foothill d. Julian Andrade, West.
220: Bradley Taylor, Stockdale d. Nathan Hernandez, Mira Monte.
285: Silas Akins, Centennial d. David Chaves, North.