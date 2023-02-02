 Skip to main content
Golden Valley, Highland dominate the SYC Wrestling Championships

Highland and Golden Valley each had six individual champions to highlight the South Yosemite Conference Wrestling Championships at Centennial High on Wednesday night.

The Scots dominated the girls action, winning five of the 14 matches, and added a sixth victory when senior Adrian Juarez defeated Silas Orozco of Stockdale in the 152-pound boys final.

