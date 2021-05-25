Golden Valley captures first boys tennis section championship

It took more than 24 hours to earn it, but the Golden Valley boys tennis team can call themselves champions.
The Bulldogs completed its Central Section Division V title match Tuesday, a day after it was postponed due to darkness, winning the final set of No. 1 doubles play for a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Chavez at Golden Valley.
In a hotly-contested match that featured two three-set doubles matches and a singles match that needed two tiebreakers.
Play resumed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with Golden Valley’s Eduardo Garcia and Juan Sanchez leading the Titans’ Xavier Cibrian and Alan Menchaca 4-3. Cibrian was serving, leading 30-love when the action was stopped.
Things began to unravel timewise on Monday during the No. 4 singles play when Golden Valley’s Louis Rocha and Ignacio Perez battled through two long sets, complete with tiebreakers, before Rocha finally ended things with a 6-2 victory in the deciding third set.
Doubles play started about 20 minutes prior to the end of that completion, and the closely-contested matches followed.
The No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches each went to three sets, with the Bulldogs only needing to win one of the three to earn the section title.
The Bulldogs won two of the first three singles matches and looked ready to take a fourth when Rocha led 5-2 in the second set after winning the opener 7-6 (7-5) in a tiebreaker. But Perez, who rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first match to force a tiebreaker, duplicated the feat in the second set. Only this time, Perez controlled play in the tiebreaker to even the match at one set apiece.
But Rocha, who was complaining of a stomach and knee pain most of the match, fought through it and closed things out to give his team a 4-2 advantage heading into doubles play.