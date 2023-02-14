 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golden Valley boys soccer knocked out by Reedley in D-I first round

For approximately one quarter of Tuesday night’s boys soccer playoff game, Golden Valley and Reedley looked about as evenly matched as you’d expect from eighth- and ninth-seeded teams.

Then the Pirates suddenly ratcheted up the pace.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections