Golden Valley boys soccer knocked out by Reedley in D-I first round

For approximately one quarter of Tuesday night’s boys soccer playoff game, Golden Valley and Reedley looked about as evenly matched as you’d expect from eighth- and ninth-seeded teams.
Then the Pirates suddenly ratcheted up the pace.
Reedley scored three of the two teams' four combined goals in an 11-minute span, capped off by an impressive volley to the top right corner by Daniel Rivera. The Pirates seized a two-goal lead before the break, tacked on one more score and held on the rest of the way for a 4-1 victory, sealing a date with top-seeded Clovis North in the second round of the CIF Central Section Division I playoffs Thursday.
The Bulldogs finished the season one-and-done in the playoffs after a conference championship in their inaugural South Yosemite Horizon League campaign, producing an overall record of 11-7-2.
Using both strong set pieces and creative midfield work in the run of play, Reedley, which came out of the Tri-County Conference, overwhelmed the Golden Valley defense.
The Bulldogs fought back for just one goal of their own amid the Pirates' flurry when Alexander Talavera slid in for a well-timed shot after a series of awkward bounces and attempted clearances in the 27th minute, briefly equalizing the score at 1-1.
They lost that momentum just two minutes later when Eduardo Vasquez's shot off the post sent a rebound right out to Jose Magallon, who drove home the Pirates' go-ahead goal past freshman goalie Oscar Camacho.
Reedley only got better once it took the lead, adding Rivera's volley moments later, then nearly another one when Camacho denied Magallon and Chris Juarez had to deflect Vasquez's follow-up.
The Pirates eventually got their fourth 11 minutes into the second half, when Golden Valley captain Ernesto Carranza hauled down Elver Ventura on a long run into the box. Camacho correctly guessed that Ventura would shoot low and to the right on his penalty kick, but the forward promptly headed in the rebound off the save.
That was Reedley's second set-piece goal, not even counting the throw-in that led to Rivera's volley, because their opener came off a Steven Rios corner kick. Rios' ball in, headed for a clump of Bulldog defenders surrounding the Pirates' Alessandro Lopez, bounced out of that cluster and past Camacho for the first score.
Reedley goalie Angel Lemus played a strong second half to shut down the Bulldog attack, but he was also helped by poor execution in the goalmouth. One threatening ball in the 54th minute gave three Golden Valley players opportunities to strike, but they managed just one weak touch each in sequence. Later in the half, Moises Rojo made a long run and dumped the ball out to teammate Anthony Malta, whose shot sailed high.
Lemus made his best save with just over four minutes remaining, a leaping, one-handed block on a Carranza effort.
The Pirates turned their focus to defense in the second half — naturally, given the three-goal lead for most of the period — but still got their fair share of opportunities. Sebastian Contreras' backwards-facing header on a lofty Jesus Barajas free kick went wide left, and then Christian Duarte had a shot cleared off the line in the final moments.
The result leaves Ridgeview, which had a bye on Tuesday as the second seed, as the lone remaining Kern County team in the D-I playoffs.