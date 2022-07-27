 Skip to main content
Goesling settling in on business side of Houston athletics

Landon Goesling used to get recognized around Houston for his role as a grad transfer on the 2018-19 Houston Cougars men’s basketball team, which made a run to the Sweet 16.

Now, people mostly know him from season 17 of “The Bachelorette.”

