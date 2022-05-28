Godbehere, Trottier finish in top 10 in throwing events at CIF State track and field championships

The Final Four track and field athletes closed out their seasons in the finals on a windy day at the CIF State Championships at Veteran Memorial Stadium in Clovis on Saturday.
Highland sophomore Mia Torrecillas finished 12th in the 1600 and followed with a 16th-place finish in the 3200.
Torrecillas was the Central Section champion in the 1600 and runner-up in the 3200. She was fifth just after the midway point of the four-lap 1600, but faded late with a 5:00.00, well slower than her personal best high school track and field season.
In the 3200, a pack of nine girls broke away early, with Torrecillas holding strong in the next back for most of the first part of the race. She finished in 10:51.83.
Things started out strong for Shafter’s Nicholas Godbehere, who opened the discus with a near personal best 189-02 to lead after the first round. But three straight fouls, followed by a 184-10 and another fault forced him to settle for seventh.
Godbehere, the Masters champions in the discus and shot put, was 12th after two attempts in the shot put, and he failed to qualify for the final three throws with a 51-09.75, good enough for 11th.
Liberty’s Andrew Trottier qualified for the final three throws in the shot put, and then held his ninth-place finish with a 53-03.75.
North High senior Noah Wright qualified for the finals in the high jump, equalling his PR with a 6-4 on Friday. But he failed to clear the opening height of 6-5 on his three tries and was eliminated.