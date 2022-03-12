"God gave me the stage, now it’s time to perform": Vickers earns CFL chance

Coming out of Utah, wide receiver Derrick Vickers wasn't selected in the NFL Draft, after the pandemic derailed his pre-draft process. He spent a year training, knowing he might have to play a season at any moment.
Finally, in 2021, Vickers got his chance: He was going to Mexico to play American football for a team called the Pioneros.
Then they canceled their season.
No matter. Vickers had a tireless agent in Jon Baker, native of Bakersfield and former NFL kicker, looking for opportunities on his behalf, and another came with the Ontario Bandits of the National Arena League. So Vickers went down to Ontario and started practicing with the team.
Two weeks later, they folded.
“It just felt like it was one speed bump after another," Vickers, 26, said. "It’s life. I’ve been through a lot in my life.”
That left the former Bakersfield High and Bakersfield College standout adrift once again. But by the end of the year, Baker started to hear some rumblings about possible Canadian Football League interest. That crystallized in late February, Vickers said, when newly minted assistant general manager Ed Hervey called from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. On March 1, they officially signed him, over seven years after he first suited up at BC.
After the long wait, he's ready to get started right away.
"God gave me the stage," he said, "now it’s time to perform.”
The long layoff after 2020 isn't the first snag Vickers has hit in his football career. In 2015, he had wrist surgery and had to redshirt after his first year at BC. Upon his return he became an All-American and earned a scholarship to the University of Utah, but it took him a long time just to make it to Salt Lake City. He finished his BC career with a strained ACL and a slight tear in his patella tendon. That, combined with an incomplete academic transcript, delayed his start with the Utes, and it took nearly three years after BC for him to reach the end zone for the first time.
After a full 2019 season at Utah, he had 202 receiving yards and 94 rushing yards to his name. Not exactly the prototypical path to pro football stardom.
“I kind of knew that coming out (of) Utah it would be kind of slim," he said, "just in the simple fact that I didn’t get a lot of touches when I was there.”
Many NFL Draft selections have gotten on a team's radar simply by shining at their school's pro day. Utah's pro day was scheduled for March 26, 2020, so that didn't go off as planned.
“It was really overwhelming," he said. "It was like, ‘Dang, am I done? I don’t even know what steps to make at this point.’”
All Vickers wanted to do was play football, but the draft came and went without him getting picked or signed, even though, he said, a couple teams including Tennessee showed some interest. So he just kept training and kept faith that Baker would hunt down a chance for him, even after the Pioneros and Bandits fell through.
"I guess he just took it personal," said Chris Hannible, Vickers' former BHS quarterback and close friend. "When you come out of a program and you’re dealing with a pandemic and you get cheated out of your pro day, it’s kind of like you’re set up to quit ... It gave him more of a reason to make it happen."
Hannible also finished his college career right before the pandemic. He said of Vickers, "Even though he couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, he for sure knew there was going to be a light eventually.”
At the start of this year, Vickers got two opportunities. First, the newly resuscitated United States Football League hired Kevin Sumlin to coach its Houston franchise. Sumlin had previously been the coach at Texas A&M, and Vickers said he had gotten an offer from the Aggies coming out of BC. Vickers was working this connection in February and said he spoke with Sumlin. But instead, on the second day of the USFL draft, Hervey came through with the Tiger-Cats' offer.
Vickers credited Baker for getting him the shot.
“He’s putting in the work," he said. "He got me this opportunity. I’m blessed to have an agent like him.”
When CFL training camp opens in May, Vickers will have a chance to show off his skills. He's the latest in a series of Bakersfield products to go north; for example, fellow BHS and BC product Mercy Maston, whom he knew from Little League, plays for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Liberty alum Stavros Katsantonis will be his teammate with Hamilton.
"We’re kind of overlooked, but we can compete with anybody, no matter what state, what city," Hannible said. "I guess I’m kind of biased, but we’re wired differently.”
Vickers said it gives him confidence to see them succeed.
And what about the CFL's different rules? Vickers said he isn't worried about the bonus pre-snap motion — at Utah, he was always in motion anyway.
Since then, though, he's been in stasis, and now just wants to get going.
"I don’t really want no hesitations, you know what I mean?" he said. "It’s all or nothing for me right now."