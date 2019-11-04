The thinning of the herd will continue this week with girls tennis, volleyball, water polo and football all knee-deep in the Central Section playoffs.
A combined 20 area teams will be in action Tuesday in girls tennis team play and volleyball, with 10 of the matches being played in Kern County.
It starts with girls tennis, where all the top local teams will be playing in the quarterfinals. In Division I, No. 2 Garces will play host to No. 7 Bakersfield Christian at 2 p.m. No. 5 Stockdale travels to No. 4 Arroyo Grande for a 3 p.m. match.
It will be the start of a super busy week for the Rams, Eagles and Mustangs. A win Tuesday would lead to a semifinal match on Thursday, followed by the section individual championships on Friday and Saturday for 11 girls from the three teams.
Taft, Highland and Shafter will also host tennis matches. The Wildcats, the South Sequoia League champion, are the No. 2 seed in Division IV and will play Madera South. No. 3 seed Highland, which won the Southeast Yosemite League, plays No. 6 Firebaugh. The winners of the two matches would meet in Thursday’s semifinals.
Shafter, which was runner-up to Taft in the SSL, plays No. 11 Mira Monte in Division V. The Lions upset No. 6 Orosi 5-4 in last week’s opening round. All the matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Volleyball
Later Tuesday night, the Liberty, Stockdale, Bakersfield Christian and Mira Monte volleyball teams will host quarterfinal matches.
No. 2 Liberty (24-5), which shared the Southwest Yosemite League title with Stockdale, plays No. 7 Exeter (26-14) in Division I at 7 p.m. The Mustangs (25-8) are the No. 3 seed in Division II and will play No. 6 San Luis Obispo (20-11). No. 4 Bakersfield Christian (26-5) plays No. 5 Frontier (22-9) in another D-II quarterfinal. Both those matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. In D-IV, No. 3 Mira Monte (23-10-2) plays No. 6 Porterville (15-14).
In other county games, No. 2 Frazier Mountain (31-5) is home for a D-V match against No. 7 Hanford (11-15), and No. 4 Immanuel Christian (29-7-1) hosts No. 5 Rosamond (22-9-1).
Water polo
The Central Section boys and girls water polo playoffs will start with opening-round matches on Wednesday. The Bakersfield Christian boys team is the No. 14 seed in D-III and will play at No. 3 Reedley. The Eagles girls, the No. 9 seed in D-III, plays at No. 8 Strathmore. Both matches are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The Garces boys and girls squads received first-round byes. The boys team is the No. 3 seed in Division I and will play the winner of No. 6 Clovis and No. 11 Fresno-Bullard. The Rams’ girls are the top seed in Division II and will play the winner of No. 8 Exeter and No. 9 Reedley. The quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Saturday.
Football
South Yosemite League champion Ridgeview (7-3) will open the Central Section Division I playoffs as the No. 8 seed and play at home on Friday against No. 9 Tulare Union (8-2) at 7 p.m. No. 7 Bakersfield (5-5), the SWYL runner-up, hosts No. 10 Clovis East (4-6).
In Division II, No. 8 Frontier (5-5) hosts No. 9 Garces (4-6) in a rematch of a Week 7 shootout, won by the Titans 40-35. North, East, Foothill, Chavez, Kennedy, California City and Mojave also have home games.
Cross country
Several of the area’s top runners will compete in the Kern County Cross Country Championships at Hart Park.
Tuesday’s high school events
Volleyball
Central Section quarterfinals
All matches scheduled for 7 p.m. unless noted
Division I
No. 8 Centennial at No. 1 Clovis North
No. 7 Exeter at No. 2 Liberty
Division II
No. 5 Frontier at No. 4 Bakersfield Christian
No. 6 San Luis Obispo at No. 3 Stockdale, 6 p.m.
Division IV
No. 8 California City at No. 1 Hanford-Sierra Pacific
No. 6 Porterville at No. 3 Mira Monte
No. 10 Highland at No. 2 Kingsburg
Division V
No. 5 Rosamond at No. 4 Immanuel Christian
No. 7 Hanford at No. 2 Frazier Mountain
Girls tennis
Central Section team quarterfinals
All matches scheduled for 4 p.m. unless noted
Division I
No. 5 Stockdale at No. 4 Arroyo Grande
No. 7 Bakersfield Christian at No. 2 Garces, 2 p.m.
Division II
No. 6 Centennial at No. 3 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep
Division IV
No. 6 Firebaugh at No. 3 Highland
No. 7 Madera South at No. 2 Taft
Division V
No. 11 Mira Monte at No. 3 Shafter
No. 7 Kern Valley at No. 2 Caruthers
Wednesday’s events
High school boys water polo
Central Section playoffs, first round
Division III
No. 14 Bakersfield Christian at No. 3 Reedley, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls water polo
Central Section playoffs, first round
Division III
No. 9 Bakersfield Christian at No. 8 Strathmore, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
High school volleyball
Central Section semifinals, TBD
High school girls tennis
Central Section team semifinals, TBD
Friday
High school football
Central Section playoffs
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Division 1
No. 9 Tulare Union at No. 8 Ridgeview
No. 10 Clovis East at No. 7 Bakersfield
Division II
No. 9 Garces at No. 8 Frontier
No. 10 Stockdale at No. 7 Righetti
Division III
No. 9 South at No. 8 Visalia-Central Valley Christian
No. 10 West at No. 7 Lemoore
Division IV
No. 9 Kerman at No. 8 North
No. 12 Morro Bay at No. 5 Chavez
No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 6 Kennedy
No. 10 Wasco at No. 7 East
Division V
No. 12 Arvin at No. 5 Shafter
No. 13 Taft at No. 4 Strathmore
Division VI
No. 16 Boron at No. 1 Bishop Union
No. 9 Minarets at No. 8 Foothill
No. 11 Mira Monte at No. 6 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep
No. 10 Kern Valley at No. 7 Hanford-Sierra Pacific
No. 15 McFarland at No. 2 California City
8-man
No. 4 Lone Pine at No. 1 Mojave
No. 3 Orcutt Academy at No. 2 Riverdale Christian
High school girls tennis
Central Section individual championships at Garces
Saturday
High school cross country
Kern County Championships at Hart Park
High school girls tennis
Central Section individual championships at Garces
High school volleyball
Central Section finals, TBD
High school boys and girls water polo
Central Section quarterfinals, TBD
