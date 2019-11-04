Liberty vs Exeter Volleyball

Liberty's Paige Camarillo (12) looks to return the ball in play against Exeter in the season opener earlier this season. The two teams meet again in the Central Section Division I quarterfinals Tuesday at Liberty.

The thinning of the herd will continue this week with girls tennis, volleyball, water polo and football all knee-deep in the Central Section playoffs.

A combined 20 area teams will be in action Tuesday in girls tennis team play and volleyball, with 10 of the matches being played in Kern County.

It starts with girls tennis, where all the top local teams will be playing in the quarterfinals. In Division I, No. 2 Garces will play host to No. 7 Bakersfield Christian at 2 p.m. No. 5 Stockdale travels to No. 4 Arroyo Grande for a 3 p.m. match.

It will be the start of a super busy week for the Rams, Eagles and Mustangs. A win Tuesday would lead to a semifinal match on Thursday, followed by the section individual championships on Friday and Saturday for 11 girls from the three teams.

Taft, Highland and Shafter will also host tennis matches. The Wildcats, the South Sequoia League champion, are the No. 2 seed in Division IV and will play Madera South. No. 3 seed Highland, which won the Southeast Yosemite League, plays No. 6 Firebaugh. The winners of the two matches would meet in Thursday’s semifinals.

Shafter, which was runner-up to Taft in the SSL, plays No. 11 Mira Monte in Division V. The Lions upset No. 6 Orosi 5-4 in last week’s opening round. All the matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Volleyball

Later Tuesday night, the Liberty, Stockdale, Bakersfield Christian and Mira Monte volleyball teams will host quarterfinal matches.

No. 2 Liberty (24-5), which shared the Southwest Yosemite League title with Stockdale, plays No. 7 Exeter (26-14) in Division I at 7 p.m. The Mustangs (25-8) are the No. 3 seed in Division II and will play No. 6 San Luis Obispo (20-11). No. 4 Bakersfield Christian (26-5) plays No. 5 Frontier (22-9) in another D-II quarterfinal. Both those matches are scheduled for 6 p.m. In D-IV, No. 3 Mira Monte (23-10-2) plays No. 6 Porterville (15-14).

In other county games, No. 2 Frazier Mountain (31-5) is home for a D-V match against No. 7 Hanford (11-15), and No. 4 Immanuel Christian (29-7-1) hosts No. 5 Rosamond (22-9-1).

Water polo

The Central Section boys and girls water polo playoffs will start with opening-round matches on Wednesday. The Bakersfield Christian boys team is the No. 14 seed in D-III and will play at No. 3 Reedley. The Eagles girls, the No. 9 seed in D-III, plays at No. 8 Strathmore. Both matches are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

The Garces boys and girls squads received first-round byes. The boys team is the No. 3 seed in Division I and will play the winner of No. 6 Clovis and No. 11 Fresno-Bullard. The Rams’ girls are the top seed in Division II and will play the winner of No. 8 Exeter and No. 9 Reedley. The quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Saturday.

Football

South Yosemite League champion Ridgeview (7-3) will open the Central Section Division I playoffs as the No. 8 seed and play at home on Friday against No. 9 Tulare Union (8-2) at 7 p.m. No. 7 Bakersfield (5-5), the SWYL runner-up, hosts No. 10 Clovis East (4-6).

In Division II, No. 8 Frontier (5-5) hosts No. 9 Garces (4-6) in a rematch of a Week 7 shootout, won by the Titans 40-35. North, East, Foothill, Chavez, Kennedy, California City and Mojave also have home games.

Cross country

Several of the area’s top runners will compete in the Kern County Cross Country Championships at Hart Park.

Tuesday’s high school events

Volleyball

Central Section quarterfinals

All matches scheduled for 7 p.m. unless noted

Division I

No. 8 Centennial at No. 1 Clovis North

No. 7 Exeter at No. 2 Liberty

Division II

No. 5 Frontier at No. 4 Bakersfield Christian

No. 6 San Luis Obispo at No. 3 Stockdale, 6 p.m.

Division IV

No. 8 California City at No. 1 Hanford-Sierra Pacific

No. 6 Porterville at No. 3 Mira Monte

No. 10 Highland at No. 2 Kingsburg

Division V

No. 5 Rosamond at No. 4 Immanuel Christian

No. 7 Hanford at No. 2 Frazier Mountain

Girls tennis

Central Section team quarterfinals

All matches scheduled for 4 p.m. unless noted

Division I

No. 5 Stockdale at No. 4 Arroyo Grande

No. 7 Bakersfield Christian at No. 2 Garces, 2 p.m.

Division II

No. 6 Centennial at No. 3 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep

Division IV

No. 6 Firebaugh at No. 3 Highland

No. 7 Madera South at No. 2 Taft

Division V

No. 11 Mira Monte at No. 3 Shafter

No. 7 Kern Valley at No. 2 Caruthers

Wednesday’s events

High school boys water polo

Central Section playoffs, first round

Division III

No. 14 Bakersfield Christian at No. 3 Reedley, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls water polo

Central Section playoffs, first round

Division III

No. 9 Bakersfield Christian at No. 8 Strathmore, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

High school volleyball

Central Section semifinals, TBD

High school girls tennis

Central Section team semifinals, TBD

Friday

High school football

Central Section playoffs

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Division 1

No. 9 Tulare Union at No. 8 Ridgeview

No. 10 Clovis East at No. 7 Bakersfield

Division II

No. 9 Garces at No. 8 Frontier

No. 10 Stockdale at No. 7 Righetti

Division III

No. 9 South at No. 8 Visalia-Central Valley Christian

No. 10 West at No. 7 Lemoore

Division IV

No. 9 Kerman at No. 8 North

No. 12 Morro Bay at No. 5 Chavez

No. 11 Santa Maria at No. 6 Kennedy

No. 10 Wasco at No. 7 East

Division V

No. 12 Arvin at No. 5 Shafter

No. 13 Taft at No. 4 Strathmore

Division VI

No. 16 Boron at No. 1 Bishop Union

No. 9 Minarets at No. 8 Foothill

No. 11 Mira Monte at No. 6 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep

No. 10 Kern Valley at No. 7 Hanford-Sierra Pacific

No. 15 McFarland at No. 2 California City

8-man

No. 4 Lone Pine at No. 1 Mojave

No. 3 Orcutt Academy at No. 2 Riverdale Christian

High school girls tennis

Central Section individual championships at Garces

Saturday

High school cross country

Kern County Championships at Hart Park

High school girls tennis

Central Section individual championships at Garces

High school volleyball

Central Section finals, TBD

High school boys and girls water polo

Central Section quarterfinals, TBD

