Girls basketball, boys soccer playoffs open Tuesday

The road to Valley supremacy starts Tuesday with 72 high school basketball and soccer games in the next 48 hours for the opening round of the Central Section playoffs.
The journey begins with 19 girls basketball games and 18 boys soccer games Tuesday, all with the hopes of reaching the title games on Feb 24-25.
Here’s a look on some of the first-round action:
Tehachapi (23-1) enters the postseason as the highest ranked area team (8th), and will host No. 13 Clovis North (10-17) as the No. 4 seed in Division II. The Warriors, the South Yosemite Mountain League champions, have won 10 straight since suffering their only loss of the season, 44-31 to Arroyo Grande (seeded ninth in D-I). Tehachapi is led by a trio of double-digit scorers, senior Laura Lamonte (12.5 ppg), senior Michelle Orellana (10.9) and sophomore Riley Walden (10.7).
The Warriors’ is one of five in D-II on Tuesday, including two other home games, including an all-local matchup with No. 11 McFarland (22-6) at No. 6 Liberty (16-7), the South Yosemite River League champion. The Cougars shared the South Sequoia League title with Shafter at 11-1 this season.
The Generals (21-8) are the No. 12 seed in D-II and will play at No. 5 Visalia-El Diamante (21-4), which finished second in the East Yosemite League.
In Division III, top-seeded Bakersfield Christian will host No. 16 Kingsburg. The Eagles (21-7), the South Yosemite Valley League champion, have won 13 of their last 14 games and are led by senior Jordyn Toler (13.2 ppg, 3.7 spg) and junior Sara Shein (12.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.9 spg).
Mira Monte is the No. 2 seed in Division IV and will entertain No. 15 Visalia-Golden West. The Lions (17-6), the South Yosemite Horizon League champions, have won seven of their last eight, and are led by senior Sam Garcia (20.7 ppg) and Si’Auna Hayden (12.7 ppg).
In Division I, No. 8 Golden Valley (11-6-2), the SYHL champion, will host No. 9 Reedley (13-8-3), with the winner earning the right to play No. 1 and undefeated Clovis North (21-0-1). SYVL champion Ridgeview (17-1-3) is the No. 2 seed and received an opening-round bye.
Stockdale (16-5-5), the SYRL champion, is the No. 8 seed in Division II and will host No. 9 Fresno.
SYML champion South (13-5-6) is the No. 9 seed in Division III and will play at SYVL runner-up Bakersfield High (13-6-3). Wasco (20-3-3), the SSL champion, is the top seed in D-III and will host No. 16 Santa Maria-Righetti. SSL runner-up Chavez (18-3-1 hosts No. 13 Arvin.