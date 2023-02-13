 Skip to main content
Girls basketball, boys soccer playoffs open Tuesday

20221231-bc-holidayshowcase

Tehachapi's Laura Lamonte protects the ball from Arroyo Grande's defense at the Arvin Holiday Showcase. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The road to Valley supremacy starts Tuesday with 72 high school basketball and soccer games in the next 48 hours for the opening round of the Central Section playoffs.

The journey begins with 19 girls basketball games and 18 boys soccer games Tuesday, all with the hopes of reaching the title games on Feb 24-25.

