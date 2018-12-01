Despite senior Alexxus Gilbert leading Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball in scoring for the second straight game, the Roadrunners dropped their third consecutive road contest, 85-78, at UC Irvine on Saturday.
UC Irvine led 44-33 at halftime before CSUB made a run to cut the deficit to 67-62 entering the fourth quarter. Back-to-back buckets from Gilbert and Jerice Fears would trim the Anteaters lead to one at the outset of the fourth quarter, but CSUB could not get over the hump after that.
Gilbert scored 22 points, JJ Johnson finished with 17, Vanessa Austin scored 16 and Malaysia McHenry had 10.
CSUB will take the court again Saturday, on the road again at Cal State Fullerton. Tip off is at 2:30 p.m.
