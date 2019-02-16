Neither Cal State Bakersfield senior guard Alexxus Gilbert nor head women's basketball coach Greg McCall wanted to divulge exactly what he said to her prior to the start of the fourth quarter. But McCall said a nickname he’s recently given to Gilbert and “got on me a little bit,” Gilbert said.
Part of what McCall said was roughly, “It’s time. Go get me buckets.”
Gilbert had made just two of her first 11 shots in the game and turned the ball over six times.
But from three seconds left in the third quarter to 8:30 left in the fourth, she made four straight baskets for CSUB. Gilbert's scoring helped the Roadrunners build a 3-point lead to 11, knocking down a jumper with 5:44 left for her 11th point in four and a half minutes.
The Roadrunners and Gilbert surged in the fourth quarter to put visiting Missouri-Kansas City away for an 85-71 win in the Icardo Center on Saturday. Gilbert finished with 22 points, second only to freshman guard Ashley Austin’s career-high 30.
UMKC (12-12, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference) began intentionally fouling down 11 with almost four minutes left. CSUB (11-14, 7-5) made 16 of its 18 ensuing free throws before the Roos gave up the last-ditch effort.
“It’s just me dialing in a little bit more at the end and trying to focus in on making shots,” Gilbert said. “I was struggling at the beginning, but like I said, (McCall) got on me a little bit and we came out with the victory so you can't argue with the results.”
Like the Roadrunners did in the first and second quarters, CSUB had a chance at the last shot in the third. CSUB turned the first two chances into points. Gilbert did it again with a step-back jumper with three seconds left in the third. The shot put the Roadrunners up 51-46.
On the first possession of the fourth, Gilbert buried a 3-pointer. The next time down, she drove to the left side for a layup.
UMKC head coach Jacie Hoyt yelled to Roos guard Jonaie Johnson to force Gilbert to one side. Johnson tried to force Gilbert left, but Gilbert drove the right side into the lane before hitting a mid-range jumper.
“She was on fire,” Austin said. “I mean, nobody could stop her.”
UMKC switched back into a zone to put an end to Gilbert’s run. That’s when Austin stepped up with a layup and a 3-pointer before Gilbert got back into the mix with a pull-up jumper.
Gilbert then forced a travel on the press, prompting a UMKC timeout with the Roadrunners up 65-54 with 5:26 to go.
After the first quarter, the Roos had a tough time solving the CSUB trapping press. It led to 22 UMKC turnovers, 20 points off turnovers for the Roadrunners and 18 CSUB fast-break points. UMKC’s leading scorer, guard Ericka Mattingly, scored nine points in the first quarter and only four the rest of the way.
Austin scored nine of her 30 points from the free throw line but also hit three 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Austin and Gilbert each had three steals.
It was UMKC’s first loss in its six road WAC games this year.
“Another great performance by our players,” McCall said. “Staying consistent is one of the things that we’ve been talking about all season long. To come back-to-back games and do it, it was fun to watch.”
