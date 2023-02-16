 Skip to main content
Garcia scores 29 points as Mira Monte cruises past Fresno-Hoover into D-IV girls basketball semifinals

The Mighty Mites of Mira Monte continued to flex their collective muscles on Thursday night.

Relying mostly on a five-guard lineup, the Lions — small in stature as they might be — created havoc on both sides of the floor, using its speed and defensive tenacity to overwhelm visiting Fresno-Hoover 58-43 in the Central Section Division IV quarterfinals.

