Garcia scores 29 points as Mira Monte cruises past Fresno-Hoover into D-IV girls basketball semifinals

The Mighty Mites of Mira Monte continued to flex their collective muscles on Thursday night.
Relying mostly on a five-guard lineup, the Lions — small in stature as they might be — created havoc on both sides of the floor, using its speed and defensive tenacity to overwhelm visiting Fresno-Hoover 58-43 in the Central Section Division IV quarterfinals.
“The main goal for us is that we target speed,” Lions co-head coach Steve Aguilar said. “We have speed and therefore we feel that if we put enough pressure on any team we’re going to force turnovers, and then it’s just utilizing and capitalizing on those turnovers. As long as we’re able to do that, we’ll put offensive and defensive pressure on them, and it’s just been successful for us all year.”
East High transfer Samantha Garcia led the way with a game-high 29 points, but it was a group effort as Mira Monte pressured the No. 10 Patriots (14-15) into seemingly countless turnovers, helping overcome their considerable height advantage at every position.
The No. 2 Lions (19-10), who will host No. 6 Lompoc in Tuesday's semifinal game, shook off a slow start in which the team missed its first eight shots from the field and began to heat up thanks to a full-court, trapping defense that disrupted Hoover and prevented them getting into any kind of offensive rhythm.
“We’ve been outrebounded all year, but we’re still winning games,” Aguilar said. “Our height isn’t an issue because we’re typically not allowing them to shoot and rebound on us because we get a lot of steals. We’re averaging 22 steals a game.”
CeCe Hayden got things started for Mira Monte, fittingly with a steal and break-away layin that opened her team’s scoring and sparked them to an 8-2 run. The Lions never trailed thereafter.
“Sometimes it takes them a little bit to kind of get going,” Aguilar said. “It hasn’t been that way for the past couple of weeks, but (Tuesday) when we played Golden West, it was 15-2 at the end of the first quarter, and then we just scored 20 points each quarter after that.
“So the biggest thing is when we start flying around, we start missing layups and our jump shots aren’t falling, but once we get going and we get into a rhythm it’s just endless for us.”
Garcia, who helped East High reach the CIF State title game as a freshman three years ago, had five 3-pointers, making her biggest mark in the third quarter with 12 points as the Lions extended their lead to 50-30.
Hayden was consistent throughout, pushing the ball up the court and either finding the open man or finishing with a variety of inside moves. She finished with 12 points.
The Patriots showed signs of life at times. Trailing 28-14 at the half, Hoover opened the second half with two straight baskets, and had a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter. But each time Hoover looked to gain traction, Mira Monte had an answer, and not surprisingly, quickly countered with a run of its own.
In the third quarter, Mira Monte’s Lillian Monteiro leaked out and scored in transition to cap an 8-0 Lions’ run, and Garcia opened the fourth quarter with an assist to Jackie Valdovinos and followed with a 3-pointer to give her team its largest lead of the game, 55-32 with 6:20 to play.
“Heading into the semifinals, we’re taking a step back and we’re taking one game at a time,” Aguilar said. “We’ve had a goal set since the beginning of the year to try and make the Valley title game. We feel we have the talent to do so with CeCe and Samantha leading us on offense. We can’t ask for a better duo than that.”