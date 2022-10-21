Garces wins SYRL girls golf title; Frontier's Bailey fires low round with 1-under 71

Girls golf
SYRL Championship
At North Kern Golf Course; Par: 72 (Tuesday's result)
*GARCES (446): Shaw 81, Giumarra 86, Burks 91, Kresha 91, Rogers 97
FRONTIER (484): **Bailey 71, **Hamstreet 76, Blunt 98, Bynum 111, Tauaese 128
LIBERTY (487): **Hale 87, **Reagan Antonioni 91, Bloxom 99, Reese Antonioni 100, Williford 110
STOCKDALE (498): **Wong 83, **Valencia 90, **Paradise 92, Jimenez 111, Munoz 122
CENTENNIAL (545): Rice 98, Hoffman 99, Herron 102, Snider 116, Delcid 130
FINAL SYRL STANDINGS: 1. Garces 48; 2. Liberty 30; 3. Stockdale 16; 4. Frontier 10; 5. Centennial 6.
ALL-LEAGUE TEAM: 1. Bailey, Frontier, 78.33; 2. Shaw, Garces, 84.33; 3. Guimarra, Garces, 86.00; 4. Valencia, Stockdale, 86.17; 5. Hale, Liberty, 86.67; 6. Wong, Stockdale, 87.00; 7. Burks, Garces, 88.33; 8. Paradise, Stockdale, 90.50; 9. Rogers, Garces, 93.80; 10. Kresha, Garces, 94.80.
*-Garces qualified for Central Section Championship at San Luis Obispo Country Club on Oct. 31.
**-Individuals qualified for South Area Championship at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia on Monday.
