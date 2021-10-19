Garces wins SWYL girls golf title, qualifies for section tournament; 10 others advance to next week's area tournament

The Garces girls golf team had a pretty good afternoon Monday at North Kern Golf Course.
First the Rams won the Southwest Yosemite League title, and then qualified as a unit to participate in the Central Section championships on Nov. 1 at Kern River Golf Course.
Julia Hernandez and Malia Guimarra each shot a team-low 87, while Anjelika Stevens finished with an 88 to lead Garces, which finished the tournament 31 shots better than second-place Frontier. Hailey Shaw and Tara Miller both shot a 96 to round out the Rams scoring.
Ten other golfers qualified as individuals to compete in next Monday’s South Area tournament at Tulare Golf Course.
Stockdale senior Iris Han, the two-time defending South Area and Central Section champion, shot a 74 for the low round of the day, six shots better than Frontier sophomore Faith Hamstreet, who scored an 80.
Han will be joined by Mustang teammates Amelia Desmarias (94) and Jacqueline Paradise (95), Frontier’s Allison Bailey (83) and Maci Mills (85), Bakersfield High sisters Kali Figueroa (83) and Meah Figueroa (90) and Centennial’s Taylor Eldridge (92) at the area tournament next week.