Garces trio wins section titles at girls tennis championships

Garces' Jocie Sala, left, and Kylee Limpias, right, won their third straight Central Section doubles championship at Reedley-Immanuel High School on Saturday. Kelsey Abraham, center, captured the singles title.

It was a big day for local girls tennis on Saturday, with Garces’ Kelsey Abraham and teammates Jocie Sala and Kylee Limpias capturing Central Section titles at Reedley-Immanuel High School.

“Bakersfield tennis was very well represented this weekend,” Garces coach Marc Gomez said. “That’s awesome for Bakersfield tennis.”

