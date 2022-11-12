Garces trio wins section titles at girls tennis championships

It was a big day for local girls tennis on Saturday, with Garces’ Kelsey Abraham and teammates Jocie Sala and Kylee Limpias capturing Central Section titles at Reedley-Immanuel High School.
“Bakersfield tennis was very well represented this weekend,” Garces coach Marc Gomez said. “That’s awesome for Bakersfield tennis.”
The top-seeded Abraham, who lost in the finals last year, swept past her three opponents, losing just two games along the way to her first singles title. She also won a match due to an injury default.
“I could tell she was peaking toward the end of the season last year,” Gomez said. “She played a tough girl (in the final), but she played her tough. When she came back for this season she had improved so much. Again, she started peaking when the Valley tournament started, and I was like, ‘hey, this girl might have something special going on here.’”
She capped her run with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Bakersfield Christian’s Breanna Hiebert in the final. Earlier in the day, Abraham defeated Stockdale’s Lauren Li, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
"What an amazing day," Abraham said. "I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity to win individuals along side Jocie and Kylee, as well as making school history with winning back-to-back team D-I Valley championships. Our team is a really special group of girls. Are and I have known each other for years and to have the championship match held with two girls from Bakersfield is such a remarkable way to represent our city. After last season, I continued to work and improve my game to get to the next level and bring home the win for Garces. Go Rams."
Hiebert, seeded third, reached the final with an upset victory over No. 2 Anusha Jayakumar of Clovis North, grinding out a 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 win.
Jayakumar recovered to defeat Li, 6-0, 6-1 in the third-place match, giving Kern County three of the top four singles players in the section. In doubles play, area teams finished 1-2-3.
For Sala and Limpias, their 7-5, 6-1 victory over Liberty’s Naomi Pavletich and Kailani Lua, completed the tandem’s third straight section doubles title.
“There is no one else I would rather win titles with in the past three years,” said Limpias, who is a senior. “Not only do I feel fortunate that I got to have my friends, family and my partner supporting me through my final Central Section match. Not only did I feel upbeat, I feel proud of Jocie and my wins throughout the years.”
Sala and Limpias defeated Hayden Gehring and Kara Campoy from Liberty in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-1, to reach the finals.
“To win a third Central Section doubles title with my partner Kylee Limpias is such an astonishing way to close out our doubles experience,” said Sala, a junior. “I have been playing with Kylee since my freshman year and am so proud of how we have developed as a team. Truly, I am beyond grateful to have her as a partner on the court. I will cherish those last moments of us on the court together, as well as our friendship, for life.”
Gomez was also impressed with Sala and Limpias’ victory.
“What makes it special is that they play really good doubles,” Gomez said. “And that’s hard to come by in high school tennis. I could always count on them and they played awesome the entire tournament.”
Gehring and Campoy recovered to win the third-place match with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Cammie Newland and Kali Nishimine from Clovis West.
“I’m really happy for the girls,” Gomez said. “They work hard and after (their matches), they’re all going on the court and cheering for each other. That’s special and something I will always remember and look back on.”