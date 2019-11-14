The Garces girls water polo team will host East Yosemite League rival Porterville-Monache in the Central Section Division II championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Rams (22-5), who defeated Paso Robles 8-4 in the semifinals on Wednesday, are 2-0 against Monache this season. Garces defeated the Marauders (23-4) 12-4 on Oct. 8, and then 13-8 two weeks later en route to winning the EYL title.
In Wednesday’s match, Isabella Garcia scored a team three goals, while junior goalkeeper Ellie Waguespack made seven saves for Garces. Mia Sill, Jasmine Gorman, Isabella Negre, Lily Alsop and Abby Schechter also had goals for the Rams.
Garces has twice reached the D-II finals, first in 2015 and then again last year, but is looking for its first girls water polo title.
