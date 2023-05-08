Garces sweeps boys and girls D-II swim titles; Liberty girls second at D-I; Six locals win individual titles

Garces capped a big day for local swimming by sweeping the boys and girls titles at Saturday’s Central Section Division II championships at the Kern High School District Aquatic Complex.
Freshmen Charlie Potter and Jett Kalmikovs led the way for the Rams’ boys team, combining to win three individual events, and teaming up for two relay victories to help Garces easily outdistance second-place Santa Ynez 283-226 in the boys team scores.
Potter won the 200 intermediate medley in 1:54.61 and followed that up with a victory in the 500 freestyle in 4:42.53. He also swam the second leg on the champion 200 medley relay team (1:39.81) and was anchor for the winning 400 freestyle team (3:16.14), teaming with Kalmikovs, Peter Gonzalez and Clay Selvidge.
Kalmokovs also won the 100 backstroke in 52.68 and fifth in the 200 free.
Centennial also had a strong showing, finishing fifth as a team in both the boys and girls competition.
The Golden Hawks’ Josh Pence was second in the 1-meter diving event (353.85), and the 200 freestyle relay team of Cole Rogge, Xavier Noble, David Hernandez and Wyatt Greene finished runner-up in 1:32.10.
Taft’s Cooper Golling was second in the 500 free (4:54.86) and third in the 200 free in 1:49.19.
In the girls competition, the Rams edged second-place Kingsburg 205-201, despite not having an individual champion.
Freshman Rylie Pendergrass from Taft was the lone girls D-II champion, winning the 1-meter diving competition with a 375.4, just ahead of Garces’ Addison Roberts, Garces (372.30). The Rams’ Claire Banducci was third (305.55).
Division I
Freshman Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez won the 100 backstroke (57.06) and 100 butterfly (57.16), and sophomore Samara Moseley won the 50 free (23.83) to lead Liberty to a second-place finish at the D-I championships at Clovis West.
Munoz-Rodriguez and Moseley also teamed with Rylie Moxham and Gracie Dean to win the 200 free relay and place second in the 200 medley relay.
Moseley was fourth in the 100 free (52.06), and Dean was third in the 100 fly (57.16) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:11.02).
Bakersfield Christian’s Alex Ostrom also had a strong showing, placing third in both the 200 free (1:53.70) and 500 free (5:06.81).
Ostrom’s BCHS teammate Talan Hickman won the 100 butterfly (49.52), was second in the 100 backstroke (52.59) and teamed with Conrad Espinoza, Emiliano Ibarra and Mason Davis to finish third in the 200 medley relay (1:38.14).
High school swimming and diving
Central Section Championships
Division I
At Clovis West
Boys
Team: 1. Clovis North 365.5; 2. San Luis Obispo 298.5; 3. Clovis West 222.5; 4. Arroyo Grande 218; 5. Paso Robles 171; 6. Clovis-Buchanan 167; 7. Bakersfield Christian 122; 8. Liberty 110.5; 9. Clovis 96; 10. Santa Maria-Righetti 91. Others—11. Stockdale 68; 19. Tehachapi 11.
INDIVIDUAL ((Kern County results)
200 medley relay: 3. Bakersfield Christian (Talan Hickman, Conrad Espinoza, Emiliano Ibarra, Mason Davis), 1:38.14; 6. Liberty (Miguel Armas, Hovig Ohanessian, Drew Urmston, Jacob Zimmernan), 1:38.22; 16. Stockdale (Finn Rogers, Jaden Nguyen, David Guillen, Brody Elkin), 1:47.36.
200 free: 6. Emiliano Ibarra, Bakersfield Christian, 1:45.14; 9. Cody Hart, Liberty, 1:45.39.
200 IM: 10. Riley Truong, Stockdale, 2:02.46; 11. Finn Rogers, Stockdale, 2:03.50; 14. Miguel Armas, Liberty, 2:05.20.
50 free: 7. Jacob Zimmerman, Liberty, 22.22; 9. Iven Sandholdt, Tehachapi, 22.01; 12. Mason Davis, Bakersfield Christian, 22.22.
100 fly: 1. Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian, 49.52; 12. Drew Urmston, Liberty, 55.14; 14. Lucas Wright, Stockdale, 55.31.
100 free: 5. Cody Hart, Liberty, 47.57; 14. Iven Sandholdt, Tehachapi, 49.81.
500 free: 8. Emiliano Ibarra, Bakersfield Christian, 4:50.44; 16. Riley Truong, Stockdale, 4:58.87.
200 free relay: 7. Stockdale (Ethan Cobbs, Zane Gabriel, Lucas Wright, Riley Truong), 1:32.14.
100 back: 2. Talan Hickman, Bakersfield Christian, 52.59; 8. Drew Urmston, Liberty, 55.08; 10. Miguel Armas, Liberty, 55.77; 14. Zane Gabriel, Stockdale, 57.78.
100 breast: 5. Hovig Ohanessian, Liberty, 1:00.48.
400 free relay: 7. Bakersfield Christian (Emiliano Ibarra, Ben Smith, Mason Davis, Talan Hickman), 3:17.89; 8. Stockdale (Ethan Cobbs, Zane Gabriel, Lucas Wright, Riley Truong), 3:23.84; 12. Liberty (Victor Peel, Drew Urmston, Miguel Armas, Hovig Ohanessian), 3:27.93.
Girls
Team: 1. Clovis West 432; 2. Clovis North 366; 3. Liberty 234; 4. Clovis-Buchanan 177; 5. Santa Maria-Righetti 167; 6. San LUis Obispo 145; 7. Clovis East 131; 8. Bakersfield Christian 118; 9. Clovis 100; 10. Stockdale 66. Others—14. Tehachapi 51.
INDIVIDUAL
1-meter diving: 24. Taylor Navarro, Liberty, 130.45; 30. Madielyn Shank, Liberty, 121.75.
200 medley relay: 2. Liberty (Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Rylie Moxham, Gracie Dean, Samara Moseley), 144.59; 7. Stockdale (Sofia Truong, Brinkley Hallgren, Shelby Pfister, Vienna Perier), 1:55.46; 9. Tehachapi (Allison George, Regan Rodriguez, Davery Pogon-Cord, Hannah Regan), 1:57.13.
200 free: 3. Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian, 1:53.70.
200 IM: 6. Gracie Dean, Liberty, 2:11.02; 11. Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, 2:13.19; 12. Brinkley Hallgren, Stockdale, 2:15.68; 15. Jillian Bean, Liberty, 2:20.36.
50 free: 1. Samara Moseley, Liberty, 23.83; 4. Paige Bowyer, Bakersfield Christian, 24.36; 8. Hannah Regan, Tehachapi, 24.94; 12. Lauren Smith, Bakersfield Christian, 25.25.
100 fly: 1. Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Liberty, 55.65; 3. Gracie Dean, Liberty, 57.16; 5. Paige Bowyer, Bakersfield Christian, 57.68; 13. Rylie Moxham, Liberty, 1:01.49.
100 free: 4. Samara Moseley, Liberty, 52.06; 7. Hannah Regan, Tehachapi, 54.30
500 free: 3. Alex Ostrom, Bakersfield Christian, 5:06.81; 9. Kirsten Munoz, Liberty, 5:21.36.
200 free relay: 1. Liberty (Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Gracie Dean, Rylie Moxham, Samara Moseley), 1:35.63; 6. Bakersfield Christian (Alex Ostrum, Cabrini Cauzza, Lauren Smith, Paige Bowyer), 1:40.53; 8. Stockdale (Brinkley Hallgren, Vienna Perier, Madison Gonzalez, Sofia Truong), 1:43.94.
100 back: 1. Sophia Munoz-Rodriguez, Liberty, 57.06; 12. Isabel Horaska, Liberty, 1:01.71; 13. Sofia Truong, Stockdale, 1:02.05; 15. Jillian Bean, Liberty, 1:02.78.
100 breast: 5. Rylie Moxham, Liberty, 1:06.88; 8. Brinkley Hallgren, Stockdale, 1:08.28.
400 free relay: 6. Bakersfield Christian (Alex Ostrum, Cabrini Cauzza, Lauren Smith, Paige Bowyer), 3:42.75; 10. Liberty (Kirsten Munoz, Jillian Bean, Sarah Chang, Isabel Horaska), 3:49.78.
Division II
KHSD Aquatic Complex
Boys
TEAM: 1. Garces 283; 2. Santa Ynez 226; 3. Kingsburg 209; 4. Porterville 162; 5. Centennial 160; 6. Fresno-Bullard 144; 7. Tulare Union 140; 8. Orcutt Academy 115; 9. Fresno-Edison 110; 10. Visalia-Mt. Whitney 98. Others—16. Taft 51; 20. Bakersfield 27; 29. Frontier 2.
INDIVIDUAL
1-meter diving: 2. Josh Pence, Centennial, 353.85.
200 medley relay: 1. Garces (Jett Kalmikovs, Charlie Potter, Peter Gonzalez, Clay Selvidge), 1:39.81; 4. Centennial (David Hernandez, Wyatt Greene, Xavier Noble, Cole Rogge), 1:43.66; 12. Bakersfield (Eagan Sauter, Aeden Thompson, Benjamin DeMent, Jack Merickel), 1:50.40; 16. Frontier (Quinlan Ray, Marlone, Villamar, Brock Hartman, Brady Bogart), 1:53.01.
200 free: 3. Cooper Golling, Taft, 1:49.19; 5. Jett Kalmikovs, Garces, 1:50.15; 9. Peter Gonzalez, Garces, 1:52.12; 10. Johnny Mendiburu, Garces, 1:53.21.
200 IM: 1. Charlie Potter, Garces, 1:54.61; 4. Wyatt Greene, Centennial, 2:04.52; 7. Ben King, Garces, 2:11.82; 9. Xavier Noble, Centennial, 2:13.35; 12. Ben Magana, Centennial, 2:15.13.
50 free: 11. Clay Selvidge, Garces, 23.14; 14. David Hernandez, Centennial, 23.45.
100 fly: 7. Peter Gonzalez, Garces, 56.81; 9. Xavier Noble, Centennial, 46.46; 16. Cole Rogge, Centennial, 59.86.
100 free: 5. Clay Selvidge, Garces, 50.22; 6. Wyatt Greene, Centennial, 50.32; 9. Brenden Gratt, Taft, 50.43; 12. Aeden Thompson, Bakersfield, 51.39.
500 free: 1. Charlie Potter, Garces, 4:42.53; 2. Cooper Golling, Taft, 4:54.86; 5. Johnny Mendiburu, Garces, 5:12.45; 6. Aydan Carballo, Garces, 5:15.58; 11. Ben King, Garces, 5:19.93.
200 free relay: 2. Centennial (Cole Rogge, Xavier Noble, David Hernandez, Wyatt Greene), 1:32.10; 5. Garces (Owen Weishaar, Ben King, Johnny Mendiburu, Aydan Carballo), 1:34.16; 15. Bakersfield (Christian Garcia, Caleb Dunlap, Benjamin DeMent, Jack Merickel), 1:39.25.
100 back: 1. Jett Kalmikovs, Garces, 52.68; 5. David Hernandez, Centennial, 56.11; 9. Brenden Gratt, Taft, 57.76.
100 breast: 8. Aydan Carballo, Garces, 1:06.12; 11. Ben Magana, Centennial, 1:08.87; 13. Ethan Gebhardt, Centennial, 1:09.15.
400 free relay: 1. Garces (Clay Selvidge, Peter Gonzalez, Jett Kalmikovs, Charlie Potter), 3:16.14; 13. Bakersfield (Aeden Thompson, Eagan Sauter, Jack Merickel, Noah Haushalter), 3:34.09.
Girls
TEAM: 1. Garces 205; 2. Kingsburg 201; 3. Santa Ynez 172; 4. Fresno-Bullard 158; 5. Centennial 154; 6. Chowchilla 130; 7. Hanford West 102; 8. Visalia-Central Valley Christian 100; 9. Wasco 77; 10. Frontier 70. Others—20. Shafter 42; 21. Bakersfield 40; 22. Highland 39; 31. Taft 22; 32. Independence 16.
INDIVIDUAL
1-meter diving: 1. Rylie Pendergrass, Taft, 375.4; 2. Addison Roberts, Garces, 372.30; 3. Claire Banducci, Garces, 372.30; 6. Maddie Moe, Centennial, 280.65; 7. Andee Gaiyan, Bakersfield, 272.25.
200 medley relay: 4. Garces (Gianna Garcia, Abigail Schechter, Davin Cheshire, Katie McCarthy), 2:00.02; 6. Wasco (Grace Cobb, Val Hernandez, Makenna Genhardt, Lexi Hernandez), 2:02.99; 7. Centennial (Hannah Burke, Rhyan Atkin, Janeza Alora, Elise Jiang), 2:03.82; 9. Frontier (Kylee Ray, Madison Niebuhr, Kylie Roberson, Lainee Waldrop Underhill), 2:06.66; 11. Highland (Rachel Camarena, Sofia Alderete, Faith Rivas, Dai’Lani Dotson), 2:08.24; 14. Bakersfield (Ella Haverstock, Leyla Malamma, Eva Haverstock, Sydney Roy), 2:10.11.
200 free: 4. Katie McCarthy, Garces, 2:05.02.
200 IM: 5. Elise Jiase, Centennial, 2:21.39; 6. Abigail Schechter, Garces, 2:24.37; 8. Hannah Burke, Centennial, 2:28.12; 9. Madison Niebuhr, Frontier, 2:28.31; 15. Ella Haverstock, Bakersfield, 2:35.90; 16. Bo Worthen, Centennial, 2:36.49.
50 free: 4. Grace Cobb, Wasco, 25.48; 10. Faith Rivas, Highland, 25.86; 13. Annemarie Piuser, Shafter, 26.99; 14. Lainee Waldrop Underhill, Frontier, 27.05; 15. Makenna Gebhardt, Wasco, 27.21; 16. Josephine Martin, Shafter, 27.90.
100 fly: 6. Josephine Martin, Shafter, 1:04.60; 9. Janeza Alora, Centennial, 1:05.47; 10. Gianna Garcia, Garces, 1:06.73; 11. Davin Cheshire, Garces, 1:07.35; 15. Atena Campos, Taft, 1:09.34.
100 free: 5. Faith Rivas, Highland, 56.37; 7. Elise Jiang, Centennial, 58.00; 9. Janeza Alora, Centennial, 59.48; 11. Lainee Waldrop Underhill, Frontier, 1:00.10; 12. Stella Holland, Garces, 1:00.12; 13. Sarah Rojas, Centennial, 1:00.71.
500 free: 5. Katie McCarthy, Garces, 5:33.10; 8. Hannah Burke, Centennial, 5:42.52; 16. Grace Cobb, Wasco, 6:07.29.
200 free relay: 3. Centennial (Sarah Rojas, Bo Worthen, Elise Jiang, Janeza Alora), 1:46.93; 6. Wasco (Val Hernandez, Makenna Gebhardt, Lexi Hernandez, Grace Cobb), 1:49.27; 7. Shafter (Annemarie Piuser, Sydnee Macias, Rilynn Lee, Josephine Martin), 1:49.56; 9. Frontier (Layla Vargas, Madison Niebuhr, Ava Banducci, Lainee Waldrop Underhill), 1:50.13; 11. Garces (Cindy King, Davin Cheshire, Abigail Schechter, Stella Holland, 1:52.52; 12. Independence (Brooklyn Palmer, Vivian Campos, Lillian Brooks-Spear, Ava Steward), 1:52.58.
100 back: 6. Gianna Garcia, Garces, 1:04.99; 11. Brooklyn Palmer, Independence, 1:08.30; 13. Ella Haverstock, Bakersfield, 1:08.79; 16. Kylee Ray, Frontier, 1:10.26.
100 breast: 6. Abigail Schechter, Garces, 1:13.83; 7. Davin Cheshire, Garces, 1:13.99; 10. Val Hernandez, Wasco, 1:15.55; 14. Leyla Malamma, Bakersfield, 1:16.51.
400 free relay: 3. Garces (Gianna Garcia, Cindy King, Stella Holland, Katie McCarthy), 3:55.97; 10. Centennial (Bo Worthen, Lily Torres, Elyse Bell, Hannah Burke), 4:07.60; 11. Bakersfield (Leyla Malamma, Sydney Roy, Eva Haverstock, Ella Haverstock), 4:10.82; 14. Highland (Dai’Lani Dotson, Tachel Camaraena, Faith Rivas, Jayden Ehret), 4:11.63; 15. Frontier (Ava Banducci, Yaneth Gonzales, Luna, Kylee Ray, Layla Vargas), 4:12.47.