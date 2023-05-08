 Skip to main content
Garces sweeps boys and girls D-II swim titles; Liberty girls second at D-I; Six locals win individual titles

Liberty's Samara Moseley was one of six Kern County swimmers to win individual Central Section titles on Saturday.

 Courtesy Photo

Garces capped a big day for local swimming by sweeping the boys and girls titles at Saturday’s Central Section Division II championships at the Kern High School District Aquatic Complex.

Freshmen Charlie Potter and Jett Kalmikovs led the way for the Rams’ boys team, combining to win three individual events, and teaming up for two relay victories to help Garces easily outdistance second-place Santa Ynez 283-226 in the boys team scores.

