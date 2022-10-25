Garces surges past Arvin to advance in D-III section volleyball playoffs

After three consecutive lopsided sets in Arvin Tuesday night — one going the Bears' way, then two straight for Garces — no one in attendance had reason to expect anything different in the fourth frame.
Instead, the two playoff teams battled to the finish in a hotly contested fourth set, with Arvin outside hitter Lucely Parra going point for point with Garces middle blocker Mia D'Amato, the player principally responsible for the Rams' rally, as neither squad led by three points at any juncture.
Then, in the final moments, the South Sequoia League champions went cold. With Arvin leading 22-21, setter Aaliyah Ayon, whose surprise attacks were effective all night, had a shot drift just out of bounds in the back right corner after a long rally. The Bears retook one more lead before three straight D'Amato kills advanced Garces to the section quarterfinals, with a final score of 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23.
"We just relied on our leaders, our leadership on the court," Garces coach Rachel Wulff said, "and we pulled it out, but man, it wasn't easy, obviously."
D'Amato was the one constant on offense for the Rams — she also scored four of their first five points as they trailed in the first set — but Wulff also made sure to credit sophomore middle blocker Emma Machado, one of many players she said battled illness over the last week.
"She pulled it out by showing up today, and we wouldn't have done without her," Wulff said. "She had an amazing game back there, front row and back."
Both were key to Garces' steadily improving defensive efforts, and Machado slid over for a pair of kills late in the third set on a commanding 8-2 run to end the frame.
The Rams entered the Division III playoffs as a No. 15 seed after an 11-17 campaign left them last in the South Yosemite River League. Meanwhile, host Arvin was unbeaten in SSL play with an overall 32-3-2 record.
Garces seemed daunted in the first set, which opened with three Parra kills in a 9-1 Arvin run, before the Bears extended their lead to 13-3 on two Brandi Flores aces.
"I have to give it to Arvin," Wulff said. "They're scrappy, they're really well-coached by Brandi (Randle), and they competed."
Garces started to find its groove midway through the set and drew within five points on a D'Amato block and another she shared with Latifa Ibrahim. But they never got closer, and a well-placed strike by Parra and a pair of Garces violations sealed the first set at 25-18.
From then on, the Rams looked completely different.
"We found a way to play together," D'Amato said. "I think we were confused about the environment. It's been a while since we've gotten to play in a loud, crowded gym, and it's playoffs, so we just had to come together as a team after first set."
Arvin coach Brandi Randle said that some strategic changes on offense from Wulff and her team caught the Bears off guard.
"I think it was just the mindset, and then her moving her big middle to the outside," Randle said. "They didn't even realize, so they weren't focused enough to see the changes on their side, so it was just kind of thrown in our face basically."
The difference was clear midway through the second set as Garces opened a long run on a key Samantha Rogers kill to cut short a long rally, then scored six of the next seven points, with two more Rogers kills, to make it 13-6.
From then on, the stagnant Bears offense managed just two total kills, and Garces closed the set with a pair of key aces from freshman Abby Menta and a Machado kill.
The third set followed much the same pattern as the Rams' defense continued to step up, despite a strong showing from Arvin middle blocker Roxana Fernandez, whose third kill of the set brought the Bears within four at 16-12. That was the closest they got.
Arvin had one chance to seize control in the fourth set, after Parra made up for some awkward passing and scored a point on an attack that just barely cleared the net, then a defensive error and a block by Jecenia Fuentes and Destiny Duran gave the Bears a 16-13 lead. But the Rams responded with four straight, at which point the teams practically alternated scores until D'Amato's three final kills.
For Arvin, it was a disappointing conclusion to a memorable season.
"This team is phenomenal," Randle said. "I've been here 13 years. They broke the record of my most wins, they all bought in ... My seniors are the rocks of the program, but I feel like my underclassmen did just fine as well."
The Rams will look to repeat with their second straight section championship — last year's was in D-IV — as they travel to unfamiliar No. 7 Santa Ynez for a quarterfinal matchup Thursday.
"We were on the road all last year too," Wulff said. "It's going to be tough, going into home crowds... We can't worry about that, because we can't control that."
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.