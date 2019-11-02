The South Area girls tennis tournament is in the books and it should come as no surprise that Garces, Stockdale and Bakersfield Christian will be well-represented ainnext week’s Central Section girls tennis individual championships. Garces is the host school for both events.
The Rams, Mustangs and Eagles who have dominated the local tennis scene for as long as anyone can remember, and this year is no different.
Of the 12 players that qualified to play next week, only Centennial singles player Aleyna Young plays for a different school.
Top-seeded Garces freshman Kylee Limpias defeated Stockdale’s Lily Wang 6-1, 6-1 in the second round and then swept past Tiffany Brownfield from Highland to qualify. The top four singles players and doubles teams from the South Area advance to the section championships.
No. 2 seeded Breanna Hiebert defeated Arelie Paz from Taft, 6-0, 6-0 and then slipped past Liberty’s Sofia Zaletel, 6-0, 6-2. Young defeated Desert’s Brianne Conway 6-0, 6-0, and then rallied to beat Catrina Hibbard from Tehachapi, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.
Lauren Buetow, the No. 5 seed from BCHS, defeated Liane Domingo from Chavez 6-0, 6-0, before advancing to next week’s action with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mira Monte’s Julianna Barrienttos. Barrientos upset No. 4 seed Jordan Losa in the second round. The match was tied at one set apiece when Losa retired because of an injury.
In doubles play, last year’s section champion Alexsia Drulias and Jackie Sala from Garces will have an opportunity to defend their title. The dynamic duo advanced along with teammates Sierra Kent and Matea Thomas. Stockdale’s No. 1 doubles team of Greta Krueger and Kierstin Anderson, and the Mustangs’ No. 2 tandem of Gabi Guijarro and Jasmine Flores will also play next week.
