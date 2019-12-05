Fresh off one of the most impressive boys soccer seasons in area history, Garces will look to shake off some early-season cobwebs when the Rams compete in the two-day Rebel Winter Classic this weekend.
Garces, which captured the Southern California Division V Regional championship last season, opens action Friday with a 10 a.m. game at host Mira Monte.
“We’ve only played one game so far, a lot of the other teams have played a few more than us,” Rams coach Robbie Gouk said. “We just have to get a few of our bugs out and work through some things, I’m assuming. I’m expecting to have to work through some issues and things like that for our first couple of games.”
They will likely be without the services of Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu, the reigning BVarsity All-Area player of the year. Ekpemogu, who scored 43 goals last season, injured the quad muscle in his leg at Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Friday’s game.
Ekpemogu had two goals in the Rams’ season-opening 6-0 victory over Tehachapi two weeks ago. But Garces has more than a few weapons it can rely on in his absence. The Rams lost just two starters from last year’s talented squad.
Senior Moises Cisneros, a senior forward, had 28 goals and 18 assists last season. He also had a goal and two assists against the Warriors, and figures to be a key contributor for Garces this weekend — a time when Gouk hopes to work on a few wrinkles to his offensive attack.
“We are trying a few new things because we know people are going to key in on Ebu a little more,” Gouk said. “So we’ve been working on different ways to free up some other players, and do some different things hopefully.”
The Rams will also have a different look in goal, with sophomore Palmer Bank looking to take over full-time goalkeeping duties.
The tournament, which features games at Mira Monte and Golden Valley, also has special meaning to the Rams’ players, Gouk said. In a 2018-19 season that also included the Central Section Division V championship and Southwest Yosemite League title, Garces failed to win the Rebel Winter Classic.
“This is one of the things we did not win last year,” Gouk said. “So it’s definitely one that the kids want to get back. We start off the tournament against Mira Monte, which is a very talented team. It’s going to be a tough game for us. We’re just looking forward to the competition, playing some of the top teams from around town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.