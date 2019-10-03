Early in her singles match Thursday afternoon at Garces, Rams senior Alexsia Drulias found herself trailing 3-2 to Stockdale’s No. 1 player Greta Krueger.
After losing the opening game, Drulias recovered to win the next two games only to lose the next eight points to fall behind again.
After a brief timeout, the two-time BVarsity All-Area player of the year kicked her play into another gear.
Drulias won the next four games to close out the first set en route to a 6-3, 6-2 victory, the start of a dominating 8-1 win over the Mustangs in a showdown of two previously undefeated Southwest Yosemite League teams.
“She’s a great competitor and I’ve always been very close with her, we’ve always trained together,” said Drulias, who later teamed with Jackie Sala to defeat Krueger and Kierstin Anderson, 8-3 in doubles play. “So I’m very used to her game. We’ve been taught by the same coach, her dad (head tennis pro at Seven Oaks Country Club David Krueger). He’s amazing. But something seemed to click and I pulled a few games in a row, and then took the lead from there. I was hitting my shots, and I was finally able to loosen up.”
Drulias started out slow in the second set, as well, as was tied 2-2 following an ace by Krueger. Drulias won the next four ganes again to close out the match
“I try not to get upset with myself and I think that’s one of my best qualities out on the court,” Drulias said. “I’m able to put the point behind me and restart the next point and keep moving forward.”
With the victory, the Rams (13-3, 5-0) are alone atop the SWYL standings at the end of the first half half of league play.
“It was a nice win, Garces coach Barb Johnson-Hill said. “We’ve been thinking about this for months. We came and we actually performed on the court. We were saying on paper we look good, but on the court today we looked really good.
“Winning five of the six singles matches is a testament to how deep our team is this year. I think we came out a little nervous, and once we got our feet moving we just played really solid; really steady. That’s what we’ve been trying to do, play really smart, we got a lot of serves in, didn’t see many double faults, and I was just really happy with the way we competed today.”
Stockdale’s lone win came in No. 5 singles play when Vandita Gorla posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory over the Rams’ Matea Thomas. The Mustangs’ Jasmine Flores forced a third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles, but Garces’ Sierra Kent closed things with a 10-8 victory.
“They’re a great team and we knew that coming to it,” said Stockdale coach Dave Hillestad, whose team dropped to 13-6 overall, 4-1 in the SWYL. “So I think what really showed itself is when we lost our 2 and 3 from last year and they gained three, that is really hard. I wasn’t sure it was going to be this hard, but they’re a great team.
“We did have some close matches, I’m proud that we were in a lot of the matches and that we were close in a lot of matches, but ultimately they were a little more consistent today. I have to give credit to them. We’re going to have to play our absolute best if we’re going to beat them the next time. But they’re an awesome team … and we’ll see what happens next time.”
