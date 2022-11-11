 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garces' rally falls short in 10-9 loss to Clovis West in D-II boys water polo final

It certainly wasn’t the way Garces head coach Greg Enloe drew it up, but the mere fact his team was in position to win Friday night told him all he needed about his team’s character.

Trailing by three goals most of the night to No. 4 Clovis West, the No. 3 Rams rallied to tie the match late in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 10-9 in the Central Section Division II boys water polo title game at Garces’ Salvucci Aquatic Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget