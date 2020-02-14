In his six years as boys basketball coach at Garces, Brian Dignan had never beaten Bakersfield High.
The Rams had come close a few times, but the Drillers always just seemed to have their number.
But in the title game of the first South Yosemite Conference boys basketball championship, Garces and Dignan finally broke through.
Senior forward Jack Hatten scored a game-high 20 points, including two free throws that broke a tie in overtime, helping the Rams to a 57-54 victory that snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Drillers.
Garces’ last victory over BHS (22-6) came in another overtime game, Jan. 6, 2014., the year before Dignan took over the program.
The Rams (19-9) took control of the game from the opening tip, building an 18-point first-half lead following a 3-pointer by junior point guard Ipreye Egbe that gave his team a 33-15 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half.
Bakersfield senior guard Josh Geary closed the half with a pair of free throws to trim the lead to 33-17 at the break.
That’s when all heck broke loose.
The Drillers opened the second half by making four 3-pointers, capped by back-to-back corner 3s by senior Alex Martinez to trim the Rams’ lead to 33-29 at the 5:20 mark of the third quarter. BHS accomplished all that with star center David Whatley on the bench with three fouls.
The two teams exchanged runs the rest of regulation, before Geary scored consecutive baskets to tie the game at 50-50 with 2:30 to play.
J.J. Uphold countered with a basket at the rim off a lob by Dom D’Amato to give Garces the lead again, 52-50, but Whatley scored inside on the Drillers’ next possession, setting the stage for a thrilling 4-minute overtime.
BHS struck first during the extra period, taking its first lead of the game, 54-52, with a turnaround jumper with 1:50 left. But Egbe scored off a rebound to tie it again and Whately was whistled for an offensive foul, forcing him out of the game with five fouls with 1:01 to play.
Hatten was fouled while trying a short jumper and made both free throws with 40 seconds to play, Uphold made 1 of 2 with 12.7 seconds left and the Drillers only managed one last desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer that sailed over the basket as time expired.
Egbe finished with 14 points and Uphold added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Garces. Geary had a team-high 16 points and Whatley added 13 points, six rebounds and six steals for BHS, which was just 6 for 29 on 3-point attempts.
