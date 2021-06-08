Garces hires Cuesta College assistant Marsh as director of aquatics

Former Cuesta College assistant Eric Marsh was hired as Garces’ new director of aquatics, the school announced in a news release on Tuesday.
Marsh, who will take over as boys and girls water polo coach and run the Salvucci Aquatics Center here on campus, replaces Jason Gall, who resigned in April to take a job at Dallas-Jesuit High School in Texas.
Marsh, an Arroyo Grande native, was an assistant for the men’s water polo, swimming and diving and women’s basketball programs during his time at Cuesta and will start his tenure on June 21.
“We’ve heard nothing but great things about Eric Marsh,” said Garces athletic director Gino Lacava in a news release. “We are excited to have him take control of the aquatics programs. He is young, enthusiastic and ready to roll with a ton of experience as a water polo coach.”
Marsh also has a nearly decade-long career in the club water polo circuit in Arroyo Grande, developing young players since 2012.
“It's a great opportunity for me to spread my wings a little bit,” said Marsh in a news release. “This is great for me to move out of the club and go to the high school level. Garces is a great program. I am excited to continue the legacy.”
At Cuesta, Marsh had an opportunity to coach former Rams former water polo standouts Mason Smith and Eric Klang.
“With coaching some alumni (at Cuesta), I heard about the family atmosphere and tradition of winning there,” Marsh said. “It’s about the tradition and family atmosphere that drew me to Garces.”
Marsh was a standout in water polo in college. The 2009 graduate of Arroyo Grande High was named 2010-2011 Male Athlete of the Year at Cuesta College before playing his final two years in college at Pacific.
“I want to make our student athletes better people in and out of the pool,” Marsh said. “They can be great in the pool, but if they aren't successful in the classroom, it means nothing. I want them to be as passionate about being better human beings as I want them to be.”