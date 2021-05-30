You have permission to edit this article.
Garces, Highland and Arvin set for SoCal Regional playoffs starting Tuesday

Lindsay vs Garces Boys Soccer02

Garces' Fletcher Bank (3) battles Lindsay's Daniel Perez in the first half in the Central Section Division 4 final at Garces on Thursday night.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

Fresh off Central Section soccer championships, three area teams will be back in action Tuesday for the start of the Southern California Regional playoffs.

Division 4 boys champion Garces is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Villa Park in the Division III opener. 

Division 3 boys champion Highland is the No. 3 seed in Division IV and will host No. 6 Santa Monica.

In girls action, Division VI champion Arvin is the No. 8 seed for the Division V regionals and will play at top-seeded Ventura St. Bonaventure.

Because of expected high temperatures, Garces is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. All the other matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m., although that could change.

High school boys soccer

Southern California Regionals

Division III

No. 7 Villa Park at No. 2 Garces, 7

Division IV

No. 6 Santa Monica at No. 3 Highland, 5

High school girls soccer

Southern California Regionals

Division V

No. 8 Arvin at No. 1 Ventura-St. Bonaventure, 5

