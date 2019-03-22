Playing on a certain team and at a certain level can make it easy to take reaching the NCAA Tournament for granted, said CJ West, a former Garces girls basketball star and current junior center at the University of California.
Her freshman and sophomore seasons with the Golden Bears each ended with NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament trips. Cal has made it in seven of eight seasons with head coach Lindsay Gottlieb at the helm.
This year, though, it has a different feeling and meaning for West. She became close with Cal’s graduate transfer guard, Recee Caldwell, this season. West’s new teammate had never made the tournament during her previous four years at UCLA and Texas Tech. The conversations they had about it opened West’s eyes.
“It kind of just makes you be so thankful and realize you have to work hard for the things that you want,” West said. “You can’t just expect things to be handed to you. I think this tournament this time going around, it means a lot more.”
Eighth-seeded Cal (19-12) will face No. 9 North Carolina (18-14) in the first round in Waco, Texas. If the Bears win, they’ll likely take on top-ranked and top-seeded Baylor in the second round. West, who has played in 27 games and made one start this season, is hoping her new appreciation and revamped preseason preparation turn into postseason success.
West’s work for the 2018-19 season started long before Cal's season opener in early November. This summer, she took ownership of her offseason workout plan for the first time. Her parents and sisters also pushed her a little bit.
She went to the gym with her parents each day at 5 a.m. She did cycling classes — she really enjoys the music side of it — pool exercises — fun with friends — and then did specific basketball workouts every other day. West also focused on self-care activities like art, which she said keep her mental state calm.
“I’ve matured naturally just to tell myself that there’s things that I have to do differently if I want to be better,” West said, “and that’s what I did mostly this summer. … I tried to just stay active and not make it seem like it was a chore.”
West also revamped her entire diet. Few people knew how “horrible” it used to be, West said. During the school year, her daily obligations kept her from eating an actual meal until sometimes after 6 p.m. When she finally ate dinner, it would be “something quick, easy and cheap” like burgers or pizza. She would be so hungry that she wouldn’t stop eating until late at night.
The first adjustment was to drink more water and the second was to actually eat three meals a day. Then West turned the meals into healthy meals. She loves seafood like salmon and tilapia. Instead of having them fried, she had the fish baked with vegetables.
“it was tough to start out, but I realized how much better I felt,” West said. “... I saw the benefits in that really fast. That just gave me a lot more motivation to keep doing it.”
West’s change in conditioning and nutrition made it easier to work her way back from two injuries that knocked her out for two games each this season. A back injury cropped up two games into the year. A concussion kept West out of Cal’s final two regular season games. She returned for the team’s two Pac-12 Tournament contests.
West is averaging 4.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 14.4 minutes per game. She posted a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds in front of plenty of her family against St. Mary’s.
She’s had a few meetings with her coaches about her role on the team this year. She summed it up as keeping a flow in the offense — meaning setting good screens, getting rebounds and making good passes — and not allowing scores on defense.
Now West is back in the NCAA Tournament, where she started a game last year. Having played in the tournament two years already, West said it takes a different kind of mentality to win compared to the regular season.
“That’s where you kind of get to see what teams are elite and what teams kind of fall short in the mentality side,” West said.
