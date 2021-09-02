Garces girls tennis team rings in home opener

Jocie Sala and Kylee Limpias had a pretty good day on Thursday, capped by a special surprise when Sala’s mother, Sylvia, presented each with a little black box.
Inside their individual boxes was a sparkly new championship ring, purchased to commemorate the dynamic duo’s Central Section doubles title, captured just three months ago.
The rings, presented following singles play of Garces’ home opener against Tehachapi, served as a bonus to what turned out to be a dominant 9-0 victory over the Warriors.
“These are really special to me,” said Sala, who along with Limpias was named the BVarsity All-Area doubles team of the year in the spring. “We’re really stoked about it.”
It was a big day for sophomore Sala, whose sister Jackie teamed with Alexsia Drulias to win back-to-back doubles titles in 2018 and 2019. The younger Sala posted an impressive 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles over the Warriors’ Carli Trillo.
“This is just the beginning of our year,” Sala said. “We’re still in the preseason. This is our first home game at Garces, but there are many more to come. This is just to ready us for what’s going to come at the end of the year or the end of the season. Once we start playing teams in our area, that’s when it helps us prepare.”
Limpias, the spring season’s BVarsity singles player of the year, was equally as dominant, posting a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sydney Russell at No. 3 singles — and similarly excited about her new ring.
“It’s pretty exciting finally getting what me and my partner Jocie have worked for this past year,” said Limpias, who teamed with Sala to defeat top-seeded Ashley Cardot and Anushya Jayakumar of Clovis North, 6-1, 6-1 on May 29 at Clovis-Buchanan High School. “I’ve been really reminiscing about (winning) Valley, and finally having the rings, I’m so happy to finally have them with us. It feels like it was so long ago (that we won), but it’s such a good experience to remember.”
Sala and Limpias’ teammates had similar feelings about Thursday’s match, just two days after the team suffered their first loss of the season, 5-4 to a powerful Clovis West squad. The Rams finished off a strong stretch of playing several of the top teams in the section, posting victories over Clovis-Buchanan, Clovis and Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial on the road along the way before Thursday’s return home.
“We played a good week and a half of solid tennis with the TRAC vs. the SWYL matches,” said first-year Garces girls coach Marc Gomez, whose team improved to 5-1. “I think they will all be (battling) for the title, there’s some good teams this year.”
And Thursday’s match was all a part of the process.
“Today I was trying to find out what my depth is on the lower part of the ladder,” Gomez said. “See how we do. And at the higher part of the ladder, the girls are just trying to improve. Since this summer it’s been all about improving. Hopefully by November playoff time, we’ll have it all together.”
Garces sophomore Kelsey Abraham looked in mid-season form, playing in her first home match at No. 1 singles. Abraham cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Maddie Richardson, and then joined Sala and Limpias on the sidelines for doubles play.
“This is our first home match so it feels really good to represent Garces and play my best,” Abraham said. “Especially since this is technically my first home match as No. 1, so I wanted to go out and do my best. My serves were on and I love my ground strokes and I got to practice all of the really good things that I’ve been practicing with my coaches. Marc’s been a great help strategic-wise and we’ve been working on a lot of things, like serving and volleying.”
In addition to Abraham, Sala and Limpias, Taylor Crider, Gigi Antongiovanni and Maddie Tobias also posted singles wins, combining to only lose two games in six sets.
“We have a deep team,” Gomez said. “So I’m just trying to figure out a lineup.”
Which could be a challenge at times for Gomez, considering his team’s depth and talent.
“I just tell the kids to enjoy the competition,” Gomez said. “Enjoy the pressure. You're going to be nervous. If you’re not nervous, you’re not human. That’s what really helped us against Buchanan. Gain some maturity and some experience … so those tough matches were good for us. That’s going to help us in mid-October and playoff time.”