Fresh off sweeping the Southwest Yosemite League singles and doubles championships at Bakersfield High, the Garces girls tennis team was rewarded with a first-round bye and the second seed for the Central Section Division I team playoffs.
Powered by Alexsia Drulias and Jackie Sala, the defending D-I doubles champions, and freshman Kylee Limpias, the Rams dominated SWYL play last week. Limpias, who plays as Garces’ No. 3 singles player — behind Drulias and Sala — posted a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Centennial’s Aleyna Young in the league singles final on Friday.
In doubles play, Drulias and Sala defeated Stockdale’s tandem of Greta Krueger and Kierstin Anderson, 6-3, 6-2.
Garces, which will host the individual South Area championships Friday and Saturday, will play the winner of Bakersfield Christian and Clovis West on Nov. 5. The Mustangs will enter the playoffs as a No. 5 seed in D-I and will host No. 12 Fresno Bullard on Wednesday. The matches are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
In Division IV, South Sequoia League champion Taft received the No. 2 seed, while the Southeast Yosemite League champ Highland is a third seed. The Wildcats receive a bye into the Nov. 7 semifinals, with the Scots playing their first match on Nov. 5 against No. 6 Firebaugh.
Taft will send the top two singles players and two of the top three doubles teams to the individual South Area tournament.
The Wildcats’ Valerie Munoz and Arelie Paz finished 1-2 in the SSL singles championships, while Jeidy Perez and Jessica De La Cruz teamed to take the league doubles crown with a victory over Wasco’s Edith Vidales and Penelope Rodriguez. Taft’s Cindy Perez and Gaby Aguilar finished third.
Liberty, Frazier Mountain seeded No. 2 for volleyball playoffs
Southwest Yosemite League co-champion Liberty and High Desert League champ Frazier Mountain each earned a No. 2 seed for the Central Section volleyball playoffs that start this week.
The Patriots (24-5) received a first-round bye in Division I and will play the winner of Thursday’s match between No. 7 Exeter (25-14) and No. 10 Fresno-Central. Exeter, which was swept by Liberty in its season opener this year, won the last two Division II titles. Central advanced to the CIF State Open Division final last season.
The Falcons (30-5), who won their 19th league title in the past 25 years, will host No. 15 Kennedy (11-15-1) in the first round of the Division-V playoffs. The Thunderbirds finished tied for fourth in the SSL this season.
