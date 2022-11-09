 Skip to main content
Garces girls tennis claims second consecutive section title with sweep of Clovis North

When Kylee Limpias was a freshman back in 2019, Garces had to go on the road to Clovis North for the CIF Central Section Division I final and lost before even making it to doubles.

The following year, Limpias and the Rams met a similar fate against the Broncos in Clovis once again, falling by a narrower 5-4 margin.

