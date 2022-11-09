Garces girls tennis claims second consecutive section title with sweep of Clovis North

When Kylee Limpias was a freshman back in 2019, Garces had to go on the road to Clovis North for the CIF Central Section Division I final and lost before even making it to doubles.
The following year, Limpias and the Rams met a similar fate against the Broncos in Clovis once again, falling by a narrower 5-4 margin.
Now a senior, and with one title win already under her belt, Limpias avenged both those losses Wednesday afternoon. With a series of three volleys at the net to earn the final point of a 10-8 tiebreaker and finish off Kayley Juinio at No. 3 singles, she also secured the clinching win for her team. Top-seeded Garces swept No. 2 Clovis North 6-0 for the D-I championship without having to play doubles.
"It was amazing," Garces coach Marc Gomez said. "The girls, I knew they were going to be ready, but winning all six singles — I was hopeful, but I know Clovis North brings a tough team ... The girls went on lockdown the whole match and they played tough."
After Limpias took her first set 6-1, becoming the first member of either team to win a set, she faced a significant challenge from Juinio late in the second, with the Clovis North No. 3 winning three straight games to claim that set by a 7-5 margin.
"I was a little bit nervous," Limpias said, "but with my team supporting me on the side, that really helped me push through and get over the mistakes that I made."
Limpias initially trailed 3-0 in the tiebreaker, but by the time she went up 7-5, midway through a 9-3 run, fellow senior Taylor Crider had given Garces a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 4 to put the Rams up 4-0. That set up Limpias to seal the result with her final point — although she didn't know she had done so until afterward.
"I was super shocked and I was super excited that even though it was a tiebreaker and I was super stressed out during the match," she said, "that at the end when I found out I won it for my team, that's the reason why I won it."
The match had been delayed from Tuesday due to rain after Garces beat Liberty 8-1 the previous week. But the Rams showed no indication they had experienced an extended layoff. Jocie Sala quickly dispatched Hayden Craft 6-1, 6-1 before, in a battle of the top-ranked pair of players in the section, Kelsey Abraham fought through a back-and-forth second set to beat Anushya Jayakumar 6-2, 6-4.
Parya Attar tested Gigi Antongiovanni at No. 5 but fell 6-4, 6-3, and Crider came back from early deficits in both sets to outlast Madeline Craft at No. 4.
After Limpias' clinching victory, Gemma Eddy finished up a slow but decisive 6-0, 6-2 win over Brooklyn Kucera at No. 6.
"It's the perfect ending, we beat them 6-0," Limpias said. "That's the best way, that's the best feeling. I feel so proud of my team right now."
Despite the climactic result, the season is far from over for Garces.
"Maybe about 24 hours of celebration and then refocus," Gomez said. "We have individuals this weekend and some of our players will be playing, so they gotta get refocused immediately. They've been there before, we did that last year, and we'll be ready."
Abraham is the top seed in singles and Crider is No. 10 for Friday and Saturday's individual tournament at Reedley-Immanuel, while Limpias and Sala are No. 1 in doubles.
The Rams are also expected to be in action at the team Southern California Championships in Claremont Nov. 18-19.
