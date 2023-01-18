Garces girls soccer tops BCHS 2-0 in non-league clash

After struggling to score from close range for much of Wednesday night's game, the Garces girls soccer team bypassed that problem altogether late in the second half.
Sophomore forward Carla Petrini lofted a pair of shots from the edge of the box over Bakersfield Christian goalkeeper EJ Searfoss — nearly identical long-range efforts eight minutes apart — to lift the Rams to a 2-0 win at Sam Tobias Field.
"(Head coach) Kristy (Walker) always tells me to calm down, because I just kind of kick it," Petrini said, "so I just saw that no one was going to press me if I put it in a little bit and then just took a shot."
The back-to-back strikes provided an immense relief for Garces in a nervy second half, and advanced this year's young Rams squad to 9-1-1 on the season.
"They've grown immensely this year," Walker said, "and they're learning how to get out there and compete, and that they can play ... with anybody if they believe."
Freshman goalie Bella Arias-Lasalde galvanized the Rams with a pair of clutch saves on loose balls in the box in the second half, including one on an Ella Wilson long throw-in with her defense out of position. Those throw-ins created problems for Garces all night; by the end of the match, though, playing against a BCHS squad that put in five goals in its last outing against Ridgeview, Arias-Lasalde kept the Rams' ninth clean sheet of the year.
"It was incredible," Walker said. "She's a winner and she plays like that, and she plays hard every game. So to see her step up in a game like that, when she made the first save, that changed our energy."
Prior to Petrini's bold shots, much of the game had consisted of either team's strikers tracking down through balls but being unable to get a quality shot on goal. That began with Garces in the 14th minute, when Logan Chapman played in Olivia Garcia, but the long pass went just over her head and to Searfoss. Two minutes later, a hard-hit cross from Blakeleigh Chapman looking for Petrini was also saved.
BCHS' physical defense, including the efforts of center back Lindy Touchstone against Garcia, helped limit the Rams' opportunities all night.
The Eagles earned chances of their own as the first half progressed. Abby Buys outmaneuvered Lola Rebuck and Caitlin Asaro to get just enough space for a shot, but the off-balance lefty attempt went wide right.
Shortly before halftime, Ella Wilson got around Logan Chapman and sent in a dangerous cross from the left wing, but neither Ellie Ward nor Kameron Wilson could connect on a header.
The run of play began to favor Garces after the Eagle defenders had to clear a softly hit shot by Blakeleigh Chapman off the line in the 58th minute. Five minutes later, Camila Jimenez won possession from Brooklyn Sullivan — one of the few times Garces outmuscled BCHS in a key position — and passed out to Petrini on the right side, from where she lobbed in her first goal.
The Eagles nearly scored twice late on steals by Buys in dangerous areas after the Garces defense failed to control possession, but came up empty both times.
Petrini's second goal came from a much less dramatic setup, as a series of seemingly innocuous passes gave her enough space to wind up again.
The cumulative result was a non-league win against another of the top teams in the city.
"That gives us confidence that we're going to be champions and make it to playoffs," Petrini said.
Both teams have a quick turnaround, as Garces will travel to Centennial tomorrow, while BCHS, which fell to 8-5-1, faces Highland on the road.
