Garces girls advance to D-II water polo semis with victory over Atascadero

UC San Diego commit Abby Schechter scored seven goals to lead top-seeded Garces to a 20-8 victory over No. 8 Atascadero in Thursday's Central Section Division II girls water polo quarterfinals.
Garces built a 9-0 lead at halftime as goalie Marie Zaninovich pitched a shutout before the break.
Freshman Sara Santa Cruz added six goals for the Rams (19-11) who will host No. 5 Fresno-Bullard in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Garces is riding an 8-game win streak, averaging 19.4 goals per game during that stretch, including 40 goals in the first two playoff games.
No. 1 Garces 20, No. 8 Atascadero 8
GHS (19-11): Goals: Garcia, E. McCarthy, Schechter 7, Holland, King 2, Santa Cruz 6, Mendiburu, K. McCarthy. Saves: Zaninovich 11.
AHS (16-13): Goals: Pauschek, Moynagh, Strohl 3, Garcia-Delgado, Imhoff 2.