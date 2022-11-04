 Skip to main content
Garces girls advance to D-II water polo semis with victory over Atascadero

UC San Diego commit Abby Schechter scored seven goals to lead top-seeded Garces to a 20-8 victory over No. 8 Atascadero in Thursday's Central Section Division II girls water polo quarterfinals.

Garces built a 9-0 lead at halftime as goalie Marie Zaninovich pitched a shutout before the break.

