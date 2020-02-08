Seeding for the Central Section boys and girls soccer playoffs were unveiled Saturday with four area teams selected as favorites to take home hardware.
The Garces and Foothill boys teams are joined by the Centennial and Frazier Mountain girls squads as top seeds in their respective divisions.
The boys are scheduled to start first-round play on Tuesday, with the girls starting on Wednesday. Start times are slated for 3:30 p.m., but those times could change depending on the location of each match.
The Rams, the Southwest Yosemite League champions, received a bye in the opening round in Division IV. Garces won the SoCal Regional title last year.
The Trojans, the Southeast Yosemite League champions, are the top seed in Division III and will host No. 16 Fresno-Washington Union on Tuesday at the Kern County Soccer Park.
The Golden Hawks girls team is seeded No. 1 in Division II and will host San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep on Wednesday. The Falcons girls are the top seed in Division VI and earned a bye.
All together, eight local boys teams will host games on Tuesday, with 11 area girls squads playing at home.
In Division I boys, No. 10 Golden Valley plays at No. 7 Visalia-Golden West, No. 13 Liberty plays at No. 4 Fresno-Central and No. 15 Ridgeview plays at No. 2 Santa Maria.
In Division I girls, No. 5 Liberty hosts No. 12 Clovis East and No. 13 Stockdale plays at No. 4 Fresno-Central.
In Division II boys, No. 11 Bakersfield travels to No. 6 Tulare Union and No. 13 Stockdale plays at No. 4 Paso Robles.
In Division II girls, No. 4 Highland hosts No. 13 Santa Maria-St. Joseph, No. 7 BHS hosts Madera South and No. 15 Garces plays at Tulare Union. Highland is lined up to eventually meet No. 1 Centennial in the semifinals.
In Division III boys, No. 2 Highland hosts No. 15 Morro Bay and No. 5 Mira Monte will play at home against No. 12 Independence. No. 13 East plays at No. 4 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial.
In Division III girls, No. 2 Ridgeview has a first-round bye.
In Division IV boys, No. 3 Shafter joines Garces with a bye in the opening round, No. 4 Chavez hosts No. 13 Hanford, No. 12 Delano travels to No. 5 Tehachapi, No, 7 McFarland hosts No. 10 Woodlake and No. 8 Arvin plays at home against No. 9 Kerman.
In Division IV girls, No. 4 East hosts No. 13 Santa Maria, No. 7 Bakersfield Christian hosts No. 10 Fresno and No. 8 Wasco has a home game against No. 9 Fresno-McLane. No. 11 Foothill plays at No. 6 Exeter and No. 16 Tehachapi is on the road at No. 1 Hanford-Sierra Pacific.
In Division V boys, No. 9 Rosamond plays at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 13 Taft is at No. 4 Orange Cover and No. 16 Mojave travels to top-seeded Farmersville.
In Division V girls, No. 3 Rosamond hosts No. 14 Kern Valley, No. 5 Shafter plays at home against No. 12 Coalinga and No. 10 West travels to play No. 7 Caruthers.
In Division VI boys, No. 8 Bakersfield Christian hosts No. 9 Kern Valley. No. 4 Frazier Mountain, No. 5 Kennedy and No. 7 Wonderful Prep all have opening-round byes.
In Division VI, No. 5 Mira Monte hosts No. 12 Wonderful Prep, No. 7 Kennedy has a home game against No. 10 Delano, and No. 2 Arvin joins top-seed Frazier Mountain with a first-round bye.
