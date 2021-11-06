Garces finishes off big day with section D-IV volleyball, doubles tennis championships

It was championship Saturday and Garces Memorial High did not disappoint.
The Rams volleyball team, seeded eighth in Division IV, defied the odds and finished off a perfect run through the Central Section playoffs, defeating neighboring East High in four sets at Golden Eagle Arena in Lemoore.
“It’s just a fabulous feeling,” said first-year Garces coach Rachel Wulff. “This group, we have worked so hard from day one back in August. This being my first year and not really knowing the players or what I was walking into. And being in the power league, it was pretty rough.”
Both teams have advanced to the Southern California Regional playoffs, which start this week. Seedings were scheduled to be announced this weekend.
The Rams (13-11), who went 2-8 to finish fifth in the Southwest Yosemite League, opened the playoffs with a losing record.
“That (league) helped us prepare for our section run,” Wulff said. “I don’t think the kids knew it at the time. I kept telling them that we were getting ready for Valley, and it wasn’t easy. But man, these players just pulled it out, and at the right time. We peaked at the right time.”
But the team caught fire at the right time of the season, cruising past Porterville in the playoff opener and then upsetting top-seeded Caruthers in the quarterfinals.
“I think when they took down Caruthers, that was a sign (that we were pretty good),” Wulff said. “Because they were an excellent team
Despite playing with increased confidence, Garces dug itself a 2-0 hole in sets at No. 5 Morro Bay in the semifinals, and discovered its resolve in battling back to win three straight sets on Tuesday to reach the title game.
“We’re going to fight, and that’s where the team really developed and things turned,” Wulff said. “And it takes all 13 players.”
On Saturday, the Rams played about as well as they can play in the first and third set, winning 25-17 and 25-11, and about as bad as they can play in the second set, losing 25-15. That pattern continued in the fourth set as the Blades built a 17-8 lead, and appeared ready to even the match and force a decisive fifth set.
But Garces turned things around, and eventually closed out the set — and the match.
“It was like a rollercoaster,” Wulff said. “We are up and down, and have issues with being consistent. It’s almost like just something we deal with. But this playoff run really taught the players how not to give up. Like, we have a chance.”
Mia D’Amato led Garces with 13 kills, 22 digs, four aces and two blocks. Setter Allison Martin finished with 28 assists, 17 digs and seven aces, and teammate Aspen Chang had a team-high 32 digs. Carly Hogg added seven kills, with Samantha Rogers adding four.
East High also had a memorable run in the playoffs. Following an undefeated championship season in the Southeast Yosemite League, The Blades (25-8-1) won 17 of their last 18 matches, including three in the playoffs, to reach the first volleyball championship game in school history.
But a slow start, and inconsistent play throughout proved costly.
“We played okay, but we started out with a slow start with nerves, as normal,” East coach Johnitta Clemons said. “Garces was a good team. They placed the ball really well. So it took us a minute to adjust to that. I gotta watch the tape, so it’s hard for me to assess. But they played well and then they didn’t.”
That was evident during the third set, Clemons said.
“We were really out of sorts and we were making some adjustments and so we got really out of sorts on our placement and coverage,” Clemons said. “So that was kind of a struggle, but they were fighting through it.”
Laila Baameur had a game-high 21 kills, along with four aces. Isabela Nunez added five kills, and teammate Trinity Chavaria finished with 22 digs.
Later in the afternoon, the Rams’ tandem of Jocie Sala and Kylee Limpias finished off their second straight section doubles title, disposing of Bakersfield Christian’s Hannah Kratt and Breanna Hiebert, 6-1, 6-1.
“Not only having the title as being Valley champion once, but twice, means so much to me,” Limpias said. “My partner Jocie and I couldn’t have done it without each other, our coaches’ critiquing and supporting us all the way, and our amazing teammates cheering us throughout the season.
“Going into this match, we were nervous because this was also a team from Bakersfield, but once our nerves went away we knew we could pull out another Valley win by supporting each other throughout each and every point.”
In singles play, Garces sophomore Kelsey Abraham finished as the runner-up, falling in the finals to Clovis West’s Gianna Mastro, 6-4, 6-3.