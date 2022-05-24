Garces falls at Lemoore in D-IV semifinal

In the unlikeliest of semifinals, Garces Memorial came out hot, but couldn’t withstand in the Central Section Division IV semifinals on Tuesday.
The Rams came in as the 15-seed at the 14th seeded Tigers after the Rams won two road games against Bishop and Wasco to advance.
Down 2-0 after the first inning, Joseph Gutierrez at the plate, finds a gap and sends it to the left-center wall, ends up at third with a triple.
Gutierrez scores on a single by Jacob Porter to cut the lead to 2-1.
Catcher Jason Smith up, with another single for the Rams, scores Porter to tie it up at 2-2.
Rams (8-23) then take a 3-2 lead as Paul Pacheco drives in Luke Shaw with two outs in the second inning.
But that’s all the Rams could get across the plate as Lemoore wins it 8-3 to advance to the finals this weekend.
“I can’t say enough about the hard work of these boys,” Garces head coach Bryan Haney said. “It’s not easy to take your lumps all season, but these guys worked so hard every day.”