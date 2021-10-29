Garces earns No. 4 seed for next week's section D-I water polo playoffs; BHS boys, Centennial, Liberty and Frontier girls will also be in action

The Garces boys and girls water polo teams each earned a No. 4 seed for next week’s Central Section Division playoffs.
The Rams boys team will open play in an eight-team bracket against No. 5 Sanger on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Bakersfield High represents the only other school slated to compete in this year’s playoffs. The No. 16 Drillers will play at No. 1 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Garces girls squad, the defending D-II champion, is scheduled to host No. 5 Clovis-Buchanan next Saturday at 6 p.m.
Liberty earned the No. 6 seed in Division II and will travel to face No. 3 Santa Maria-Righetti.
In Division III girls play, No. 3 Centennial will host No. 14 Frontier, while No. 4 Stockdale will play at home against No. 13 Strathmore in Wednesday’s opening round play.