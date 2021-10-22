You have permission to edit this article.
Garces earns No. 2 seed for section girls tennis team playoffs

Garces sophomore Kelsey Abraham returns the ball during the semifinals of the Lewis Cup earlier this year at Stockdale. The Rams are the No. 2 seed in Division I for the Central Section girls tennis team playoffs.

 Luis Santoyo / For The Californian

If this year’s Central Section playoff brackets are any indication, the Garces girls tennis team is expected to make a repeat run to the finals.

The Rams, fresh off a second straight undefeated South Yosemite League season, are seeded second in Division I and will host No. 7 Clovis West in quarterfinal action on Nov. 2.

Clovis North, who defeated Garces 5-4 in the D-I finals in the spring, is the top seed and earned a home game against No. 8 Liberty.

Bakersfield Christian is No. 5 and will travel to play No. 4 San Luis Obispo.

In Division II, No. 10 Stockdale will play at No. 6 Clovis, and No. 13 Golden Valley will travel to No. 4 Visalia-El Diamante for Wednesday’s first-round matches.

Bakersfield High earned a No. 3 seed in Division III and an automatic bye into the Nov. 2 quarterfinals. No. 4 Ridgeview hosts No. 13 Chavez on Wednesday, with No. 7 Centennial playing a home match against Fresno Christian.

Frontier is No. 8 in Division IV and will host No. 9 Tulare Union, with No. 12 West and No. 13 Highland playing road games. The Vikings play No. 5 Porterville-Monache, with the Scots squaring off against No. 4 Tulare Western.

Arvin and Wasco will each be playing home games in Division V. The No. 5 Bears play No. 12 Kern Valley, with the Tigers matching up with No. 9 Mira Monte. No. 13 Rosamond plays at No. 4 Fresno-Roosevelt.

Central Section girls tennis team playoffs

Wednesday’s first round

Division II

No. 11 Stockdale at No. 6 Clovis, 4

No. 13 Golden Valley at No. 4 Visalia-El Diamante, 4

Division III

No. 3 Bakersfield, bye

No. 13 Chavez at No. 4 Ridgeview, 4

No. 10 Fresno Christian at No. 7 Centennial, 4

Division IV

No. 13 Highland at No. 4 Tulare Western, 4

No. 9 Tulare Union at No. 8 Frontier, 4

No. 12 West at No. 5 Porterville-Monache, 4

Division V

No. 9 Mira Monte at No. 8 Wasco, 4

No. 12 Kern Valley at No. 5 Arvin, 4

No. 13 Rosamond at No. 4 Fresno-Roosevelt, 4

Nov. 2 quarterfinals

Division I

No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Clovis North, 4

No. 7 Clovis West at No. 2 Garces, 4

No. 5 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 San Luis Obispo, 4

Division II-V, TBD

