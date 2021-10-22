Garces earns No. 2 seed for section girls tennis team playoffs

If this year’s Central Section playoff brackets are any indication, the Garces girls tennis team is expected to make a repeat run to the finals.
The Rams, fresh off a second straight undefeated South Yosemite League season, are seeded second in Division I and will host No. 7 Clovis West in quarterfinal action on Nov. 2.
Clovis North, who defeated Garces 5-4 in the D-I finals in the spring, is the top seed and earned a home game against No. 8 Liberty.
Bakersfield Christian is No. 5 and will travel to play No. 4 San Luis Obispo.
In Division II, No. 10 Stockdale will play at No. 6 Clovis, and No. 13 Golden Valley will travel to No. 4 Visalia-El Diamante for Wednesday’s first-round matches.
Bakersfield High earned a No. 3 seed in Division III and an automatic bye into the Nov. 2 quarterfinals. No. 4 Ridgeview hosts No. 13 Chavez on Wednesday, with No. 7 Centennial playing a home match against Fresno Christian.
Frontier is No. 8 in Division IV and will host No. 9 Tulare Union, with No. 12 West and No. 13 Highland playing road games. The Vikings play No. 5 Porterville-Monache, with the Scots squaring off against No. 4 Tulare Western.
Arvin and Wasco will each be playing home games in Division V. The No. 5 Bears play No. 12 Kern Valley, with the Tigers matching up with No. 9 Mira Monte. No. 13 Rosamond plays at No. 4 Fresno-Roosevelt.