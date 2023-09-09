Garces rode the momentum of a near flawless first half and cruised to its first victory of the season, a 31-12 over Thousand Oaks on Saturday night at Sam Tobias Field.
Sophomore quarterback Gunter Golla threw for 193 yards in the first half, including a 74-yard scoring pass to Michael Smith on the third play of scrimmage to get the Rams off to a quick start. Smith also intercepted a pass to set up another first-half score.
Garces then took advantage of a short field after the Lancers fake punt attempt fell three yards short around midfield. Rickey Johnson finished off an 8-play, 46-yard drive for the Rams with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 with 6:16 left in the opening quarter.
The lead ballooned to 24-0 Gunter Golla scored on a 6-yard run on Garces’ opening drive of the second quarter and Sammy Gonzalez kicked a 26-yard field goal with 2:02 left in the first half.
The pace slowed a bit in the second half for Garces and the Lancers began to gain momentum midway through the third quarter. After forcing the Rams to punt, Thousand Oaks scored five plays later with sophomore Jackson Taylor hitting a wide-open Dean Harrington across the middle for a 31-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, but the Lancers trimmed the lead to 24-6.
“It was an interesting second half,” Garces coach Paul Golla said. “It was stressful until the very end. Hats off to Thousand Oaks. (They) played a great half. (They’re) a great football team, 2-1 coming in with some great victories. But our kids just fought and I’m just excited for them because being 0-3 is hard. And they fought through and they believed in it and I’m very excited for them.”
After both teams threw interceptions on successive plays, Garces responded with its best drive of the second half, moving the ball 67 yards on eight plays. Facing a third-and-3 from the Thousand Oaks’ 27, Johnson burst through the line, broke a tackle and sprinted to the end zone to make it 31-6 with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
“It was a great first half,” Paul Golla said. “Man, we had it together and then the second half it kind of fell apart because we’re trying to run out the clock a little bit, so a lot of that is my fault.”
The Lancers made things interesting with a 72-yard pass play for a score, Taylor to Silas Kemp on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Garces’ offense ate up large chunks of clock and the Rams closed out the game with three first-down runs by RJ Green on their final possession.
Garces had four players rush for at least 40 yards, led by Austyn Hernandez, who had 87 yards on 11 carries. He also had a 44-yard reception and intercepted a pass to set up his team's final score. Johnson finished with 69 yards on 11 carries and Logan Slaton added 64 yards on 14 carries.
“We’ve been so close,” Paul Golla said “We’re two penalties away from being 3-1 where we could have just taken a knee, so this was incredible. I feel so happy for our kids and our school.”