Garces vs Thousand Oaks football edited

Garces' Ian Harrison looks to gain a few more yards against Thousand Oaks' Charlie Daniels on Saturday night at San Tobias Field.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Garces rode the momentum of a near flawless first half and cruised to its first victory of the season, a 31-12 over Thousand Oaks on Saturday night at Sam Tobias Field.

Sophomore quarterback Gunter Golla threw for 193 yards in the first half, including a 74-yard scoring pass to Michael Smith on the third play of scrimmage to get the Rams off to a quick start. Smith also intercepted a pass to set up another first-half score.

Tags

Recommended for you