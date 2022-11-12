Garces captures first girls water polo section title since 2019 with 14-10 win over Morro Bay

It had been four years since Abby Schechter and Gianna Garcia had taken a celebratory jump in the Garces pool, but Saturday’s repeat performance was as sweet as ever.
Freshman starters on the Rams’ last Central Section championship girls water polo team in 2019, Schechter and Garcia were at the forefront of this year’s squad, combining for six goals in a 14-10 victory over No. 2 Morro Bay that led to the section Division II title.
“This is huge,” Schechter said. “We’re so excited to bring the ring back. It was really fun to jump in (the pool) with like our whole school. It was like a big family, all of us were in there together. It was so fun.”
Garcia had similar emotions.
“It was nice to have an opening and a closing to my water polo (career),” Garcia said. “I’m just really happy that I was able to end it on a really good note.”
Top-seed Garces (21-11) will now turn its focus on playing in the Northern California Regionals, which are scheduled to start next week. Brackets are slated to be unveiled on Sunday.
“I think after winning this that we have a better understanding of water polo,” Garcia said. “Because this was a harder game for us. So going into (the Regionals) we’re going to do really good.”
After watching the Rams boys squad fall behind early and eventually lose 10-9 to Clovis West in the D-II final the night before, Garces girls team was determined to start fast.
“We talked about starting with high momentum and winning it for the boys, too,” Schechter said.
Schechter, who finished with four goals, lofted the ball into the net just 16 seconds into the match, and then after the Pirates (21-12 ) tied the match, she scored with a backhanded shot to give her team the lead for good with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
Garcia scored shortly thereafter off a feed from Schechter and Katie McCarthy added another from 8-meters out to spark Garces to a 4-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“It was amazing because the boys had told us to win it for them,” Garcia said. “So for us being able to win for our boys team, it was an amazing feeling, to know that we have each other’s back as a team.”
The Rams held their 3-goal advantage through the half, but Morro Bay began to find some traction midway through the third quarter.
After Schechter gave Garces a 9-6 lead with a goal off a penalty shot with 4:32 left in the third, the Pirates dodged a few bullets and eventually pulled to within 9-8 when Quinn Wilson scored inside with 38 seconds left in the period.
But the Rams responded. Sara Santa Cruz scored one of her team-high five goals just 13 seconds later, and then added two more to start the fourth quarter to build the lead back to 12-8. Garcia lofted a shot over the outstretched arms of Pirate goalkeeper Gwen Muff to cap the run and give Garces a 13-8 lead with 2:44 to play.
“I just knew that we had it,” Garcia said. “With our bond, we just have such a good bond together that I knew we were going to be able to pull it off.”
The victory was especially special to coach Spencer Kerwin.
“It feels amazing,” Kerwin said. “It’s been a long journey this season. We put ourselves up against some pretty stiff competition during the year to set ourselves up for today so we’d be ready. I’m very proud of these girls.
“We’ve had an uphill battle all season trying to get everybody to come together, and at the end of the season, I can say that’s exactly what we’ve done. We’ve come together as a team, come together as people and we were lucky enough to accomplish something so huge.”