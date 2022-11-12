 Skip to main content
Garces captures first girls water polo section title since 2019 with 14-10 win over Morro Bay

IMG-7364.jpg

The Garces girls water polo team celebrates after winning the Central Section Division II championship on Saturday afternoon with a 14-10 victory over Morro Bay.

 Ron Stapp / The Californian

It had been four years since Abby Schechter and Gianna Garcia had taken a celebratory jump in the Garces pool, but Saturday’s repeat performance was as sweet as ever.

Freshman starters on the Rams’ last Central Section championship girls water polo team in 2019, Schechter and Garcia were at the forefront of this year’s squad, combining for six goals in a 14-10 victory over No. 2 Morro Bay that led to the section Division II title.

