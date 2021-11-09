Garces captures first girls tennis team title since 2011

In the 74 years since opening its doors, Garces has had more than its fair share of success in athletics, posting more than 120 Central Section championships along the way.
That list of accomplishments has grown in the last 72 hours.
The Rams girls tennis team made its mark Tuesday afternoon, finishing off a dominating playoff run with its first Central Section Division I title since 2011.
No. 2 Garces finished off a 7-2 victory over No. 4 San Luis Obispo by sweeping three doubles matches to clinch the title in Marc Gomez’ first year as head coach.
“The most important thing is, I’m happy for the girls,” said Gomez, whose team figures to qualify for the SoCal Regional team tennis championships that are scheduled to run Nov. 18-20. “They put a lot of work in since summertime. It’s been a long season. I’m happy for the school. I mean, the girls played awesome.”
The Rams, who won the section D-IV volleyball title and the girls tennis doubles title on Saturday, got off to a fast start on Tuesday, with their top three singles player cruising to victories. Kelsey Abraham, the section singles runner-up, defeated Hannah Minnery 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, No. 2 Jocie Sala posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Marley Conover and No. 3 Kylee Limpias defeated Carmen Joines 6-1, 6-0 to give their team an early 3-0 advantage.
“It takes a little pressure off the doubles, only having to win one,” Gomez said. “But it was a matter of whether it was going to be 3-3 or 4-2, and the girls were going to be ready.”
San Luis Obispo closed the gap with wins at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, but Garces' Maia Cinquemani gave her team a lift with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Hannah Gill at No. 6.
“I knew SLO was a tough team, and from 1 to 12, they’re strong,” Gomez said. “And singles played great. 1, 2 and 3 went as expected. I knew we would have a tough time at 4, 5 and 6. And Maia came up huge at No. 6, so that put us in the driver’s seat going into doubles.”
That set the stage for doubles play, with the Rams needing to win just one of the three remaining matches to clinch the title.
All three Rams doubles teams won their opening sets, with Abraham and Taylor Crider finishing first, closing out a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Rebecca Thompson and Conover to clinch the title.
“It’s amazing because it’s kind of like two seasons have been crammed into one,” said Abraham, referring to playing last season in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We had an amazing student section here and it was so fun. The team aspect of having all doubles on the same side of the court was amazing because we’re cheering each other on constantly after every single point. It honestly felt like what you see at college matches.”
Sala and Limpias, who won their second straight individual section doubles championship on Saturday, beat San Luis Obispo’s No. 1 Alex Caprau and Chloe Jordan, 6-3, 6-1 and Gemma Eddy and Maddie Tobias rallied for a 7-5, 4-6 (10-7) win at No. 3 doubles.
Eddy and Tobias trailed 3-0 and 5-2 in the opening set, before winning five straight games, and then held on for the victory in a third-set tiebreaker after losing the second set.
“As I’ve always said, I’ve never won a match as a coach,” Gomez said. “They had a great team before I even got here. It was just a matter of putting together the pieces and they came up big today.”