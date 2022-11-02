Garces boys water polo advances past Porterville with 23-10 victory

It didn't take long at all for Garces to announce its presence in the Central Section Division II playoffs.
With some dogged defense in the opening minutes and a series of key steals, the Rams opened up a near-instant 5-0 lead to force an early timeout from Porterville.
They continued unabated at much the same pace throughout Wednesday night's match, building a 10-goal lead by halftime and cruising to a 23-10 victory over the Panthers.
"Once you build the momentum, the team kind of gets hyped ... and then the other team gets a 'dominated' effect — you keep on getting scored on and it kind of gets in your head," said Garces senior Peter Gonzalez, who scored in that opening run and set up three more goals with purposeful passing.
Gonzalez scored five of the Rams' first 10 goals and finished with a team-leading six. Christian Giumarra added four more, though he was foul-prone as the night went on, and Aydan Carballo tallied three. Eleven different Rams scored at least once, with the team sharing the wealth after building an early lead.
That formed a contrast with the Porterville offensive attack, for which Jake Kroutil provided a game-high seven goals, including a pair of penalty shots before and after the end of the first period and two 6-on-5 shortly afterward that helped the Panthers cut their deficit back to 10-5. In general, Porterville looked much more settled after the early timeout from coach Tristan Cardoza.
However, the Rams responded with nine straight goals, including an elegant Brendan Negre lobbed shot after he corralled his own rebound off Panthers goalie Drew Meneses. Then, Johnny Mendiburu used a breakaway to set up Johnny Starr for a quick goal before adding a score of his own.
Despite Kroutil's success, the Panthers' offensive highlight of the night came in the dying seconds of the third period, when Chase Fisher broke a quarter-long shutout with a spinning penalty shot.
Though it trailed 20-6 entering the fourth period, Porterville managed to outscore Garces in the final frame, calling a pair of timeouts during the period. However, the Panthers fell prey to a pair of highlight plays from Garces goalie Levi McKay in quick succession. He denied Charles Bodoh from point-blank range, then lofted a long-distance goal of his own over the head of Meneses from across the pool.
The win advanced the Rams, a No. 3 seed, to a home quarterfinal matchup Saturday against No. 11 Fresno-Edison. The Tigers upset No. 6 Paso Robles 10-8 in a game played Tuesday night at Morro Bay.
The result also boosted Garces' overall record to 17-13, after the Rams went unbeaten in league play but were challenged in narrow losses to diverse teams like Encino-Crespi, Riverside-Poly and Clovis, the No. 3 seed in Division I.
"That was pretty much everything for our season," said Spencer Kerwin, who coached for Garces Wednesday night. "We got to go up and see teams that were better than us to help us grow from there, so that played a big part in where we are now."
The Rams now find themselves three wins from a Division II section title, after falling by one goal in the Division I semifinals last season.
