Garces boys soccer wins second SoCal regional title in four years

SAN DIEGO - When they were freshmen, twin brothers Fletcher and Palmer Bank were standouts helping Garces boys soccer win the CIF Southern California Division V title on their home field.
It took three more trips to the state playoffs, but those two and the rest of the second-seeded Rams squad earned a second regional title on Saturday evening in a 1-0 victory over No. 1 San Diego-Francis Parker in the CIF SoCal D-III finals.
And it just happened to be those two who connected on the game-winner.
With 29 minutes left in regulation, Palmer Bank tossed a perfect throw-in that Fletcher Bank headed in as the celebration had to wait a good six minutes of extra time before the Rams (21-1-1) were able to hoist the plaque once again.
Along with Antony Melendrez, those three are the lone four-year players on varsity for Garces on the title team four years ago.
“Those guys are irreplaceable,” Garces co-head coach Hassan Halevy said. “They are leaders of this team in all aspects. I am just happy that they can go out as champions. This feels good, really good.”
For the second consecutive game, the win came down to a second-half throw in by Palmer Bank. On Thursday in the regional semifinals, Bank found Christian Chase for the game-winner with three minutes to play.
This time around, it hit a little bit closer to home, literally for Fletcher, to score the game-winner in a regional title game from his twin brother, who he will play men’s soccer with at Stanford next season.
“It’s amazing,” Fletcher said. “We are best friends. This is a blessing.”
Senior goalkeeper Joseph Gutierrez, who never played varsity soccer before this season, had nine saves in the finals.