A year ago, getting to a Central Section boys soccer championship was something brand new for Garces Memorial.
This time around, it seems like a new-found tradition for the Rams.
No. 1 Garces, led by two goals from Alexander Halevy, defeated No. 4 Chavez 3-1 in the Division IV semifinals on Wednesday at Sam Tobias Field.
The Rams, after winning the section and CIF Southern California Regional D-V title last season, will host the D-IV finals on Friday.
“This is fantastic. We set these goals at the beginning of the year,” Garces coach Robbie Gouk said. “And now to actually be able to do it, it’s awesome. A great feeling right now.”
Halevy scored off an assist from Moises Cisneros three minutes into the semifinals, but the Rams were unable to score again in the opening half despite six shots on goal before intermission.
“We had all of these chances in the first half and couldn’t put them away,” Gouk said. “Credit Chavez, that’s a really good team.”
In the second half, Halevy scored again off a header assist from Elijah Toppila to take a 2-0 lead then Cisneros put the game away on an aerial goal off the assist from Angel Navarro.
Chavez’s lone goal came on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in regulation.
“We played great tonight,” Halevy said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”
