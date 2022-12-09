 Skip to main content
Garces boys soccer downs Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial in Holiday Soccer Festival

Playing a shortened 70-minute game posed no significant impediment to the Garces offense Friday — in fact, the Rams only needed seven minutes to score their game-winning goal.

Abram Villanueva drove home an early rebound in the box, assisted by Matthew Mendoza, and Garces bounced back from a surprise home defeat to Wasco Wednesday by topping Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 1-0.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

