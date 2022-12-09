Garces boys soccer downs Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial in Holiday Soccer Festival

Playing a shortened 70-minute game posed no significant impediment to the Garces offense Friday — in fact, the Rams only needed seven minutes to score their game-winning goal.
Abram Villanueva drove home an early rebound in the box, assisted by Matthew Mendoza, and Garces bounced back from a surprise home defeat to Wasco Wednesday by topping Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 1-0.
"You know, sometimes you can find a good grain in a loss," Garces co-head coach Hassan Halevy said, "and what we did is we regrouped, we had a good team dinner last night, and the boys bonded pretty well. We talked about it in great lengths, and I think they responded with their result today."
The Rams came out firing early, succumbed to some offensive pressure from the Panthers late in the first half, but took control back in the second period and limited Memorial to one particularly good chance.
That was a long free kick from the left side, nearly at midfield, by senior Jonah Vanegas. The long ball took a dangerous bounce in the box and nearly reached the goalmouth.
Other than that, Memorial struggled to win possession in favorable areas after halftime.
"As the game progressed, we saw that they made some adjustments so we counter-adjusted those," Halevy said.
It was also all Garces in the opening moments of the first half. Before one minute had passed, Villanueva had already gone in on goal off a through pass from Nico Fanucchi, but he was ruled offside.
After Villanueva's early strike put the Rams up, they nearly doubled their lead on a rocket by Mendoza, but it was saved well by Nate Ruiz.
A quiet stretch midway through the half led into a pair of missed opportunities for Memorial. In the 26th minute, John Gleason seized on a nice backward touch from Nicholas Safadi, but his elegant-looking shot curled over the bar. Two minutes later, a chipped pass appeared to put Alvin Diaz-Barriga in a dangerous position but it flew just a bit too far.
Garces pushed for an insurance goal in the second half and nearly got one when Villanueva headed a Benjamin Jimenez corner kick goalwards. The weak shot bounced to Dominic Banducci, who couldn't get off a clean attempt. Shortly afterward, Mendoza threaded a low cross through to Jagger Renteria, but the freshman's shot sailed high.
Villanueva produced maybe the best setup of the game when his accurate through ball drifted through the defense to the feet another freshman, Jules Struzyna. His shot went right to the keeper.
Garces thwarted Vanegas' late free kick and held on to the final whistle for a sound win.
The match, held at Mira Monte, was the Rams' first in their annual Garces Holiday Soccer Festival tournament, and just their third on the season, now with a 2-1 record. The team, which won a regional championship just nine months ago, plays Mira Monte and San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep in Silver Division action at the Lions' home field Saturday morning.
"We're a really young team, so there's a lot of guys that don't have game experience," Halevy said. "So these kinds of tournaments, where you get a lot of games in a quick moment, is crucial for their development."
