It’s been a tough weekend emotionally for Joe Gambardella, but it didn’t show on the ice.
Gambardella’s grandmother, Marie, passed away in New York late last week and he responded with perhaps his best two games of the season.
On Saturday night, he opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game and the Condors went on to a 4-3 win over Texas. On Sunday, he scored the game-winner six minutes into the third period as the Condors beat San Antonio 3-2.
It is the first back-to-back wins for the Condors (5-4-0) this season.
“To be honest I have to give a lot of credit to the guys in that locker room,” Gambardella said of how he has coped. “They did a really good job of supporting me and keeping me positive.
“My girlfriend is here and she’s been doing a great job just keeping my spirits up, that my grandmother is always going to be with me no matter what. It’s not easy being 3,000 miles from your family at a time like this.”
But Gambardella, who will now fly back to Stanton Island to be with family, wanted to stay with the team for the two games and do what he could to help the cause.
He was in the right place at the right time Sunday evening as he redirected a shot by Brad Malone past Jordan Binnington for the game winner.
“Patty Russell did a good job on the forecheck and Bugsy was wide-open in the slot there, took a blistering one timer and I was lucky enough to get a stick on it. It doesn’t happen without the play of our defense transitioning to offense and it’s been happening the past two nights.”
San Antonio pushed back and had a couple of opportunities on a late power play but Shane Starrett, making his first AHL start of the season, made a couple of big saves to maintain the lead.
“He made all the saves he was supposed to make,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said of Starrett who stopped 21 shots. “He was key down the stretch on a big penalty kill for us. What I liked about him, there wasn’t a lot of loose change or junk hanging around. He made the first save and got a couple of important freezes for us.”
The Condors trailed 2-1 late in the first period when Malone tied the game with 30 seconds left when he drove to the net and stuffed a backhander past Binnington. Malone then toppled over Binnington and into the net.
The referee, behind the net, immediately signaled a goal. But the referees and linesmen huddled for a few minutes then the two referees watched a video replay before reaffirming the goal.
“I think the review was to see if the net came off the pegs,” Woodcroft said. “It’s nice to see one go our way for once.”
The Condors opened the scoring 6:17 into the first on a power-play goal by defenseman Logan Day. San Antonio answered late in the period as Bobby MacIntyre scored with 2:26 left. The Rage took a 2-1 lead when former Condors Joey LaLeggia scored 3:34 into the second.
“We didn’t have our A game early today,” Woodcroft said. “We got the lead but I didn’t think we were playing to our capabilities. That said, we found a way to dig in. We found a way to trust our structure and we found a way to get two points.”
